From vaccination to regeneration: Expert shares how preventive science is expanding beyond immunity

The revolution of preventive healthcare shifting to regeneration of health is not merely scientific but spiritual. In the latest heathcare is shifting from "treatment after illness" to "designing health before illness."

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 1, 2026 5:00 PM IST

Image credits by: Preventive science beyond immunity. (Image: AI Generated)

Preventive healthcare has always been associated with one word and that is vaccination. In the last few years vaccines have been promoted like armour against diseases which are very straightforward, effective and live-saving. Now prevention is not only becoming a shield against infections but it's a superpower that helps predict, personalise and even regenerate health. The change is indeed revolutionary as science takes us from a reactive mode of health care to a proactive and predictive one.

Limitations of traditional prevention

Vaccines are a medical triumph and have saved millions of lives worldwide. According to Dr. Geetika Jassal, Medical Spokesperson, Cryoviva Life Sciences in the Indian context, vaccination has helped in eradicating diseases such as polio, measles and tetanus. However the health burden today is not just restricted to infectious diseases but also non-infectious diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancers which contribute significantly to mortality and morbidity.

She said, "The problem is that such illnesses cannot be tackled by vaccination. They result from a combination of genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors so in this case traditional prevention stops being able to protect against known pathogens but fails to protect against individual risk. The next step requires more knowledge about the individual human body."

Predictive and personalized prevention

Today, data, genetics and diagnostics are driving the next frontiers in preventive care. Rather than 'How can we prevent disease?' it is now 'Who is at risk, and why?' Tools like genetic testing, biomarker analysis and artificial intelligence-powered health intelligence are helping to identify risks early on in life even before symptoms manifest. For example people can now be tested for genetic factors that may increase their risk of developing certain diseases such as cancer and heart disease to take steps for reducing their risk as well as seek medical treatment early on.

Dr. Jassal says that these technologies helps in risk stratification as diseases have several key factors. "This transition from standardised treatment or care to personalised prevention is changing the face of health. It's no longer about blanket prevention but rather individualised prevention," she said.

Moving from prevention to regeneration

So far the biggest shift is the advancement of prevention science to regeneration. The rise of stem cell science, regenerative medicine and biobanking is making everyday what used to be science fiction. In this case rather than preventing damage scientists are seeking to regenerate and repair organs and tissues.

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Dr. Jassal explains clinical studies from stem cell therapies for degenerative conditions to potential therapies that can repair and regenerate cells and tissues will emphasis on regenerating health on a cellular level. Thus the science of prevention is no longer solely focused on disease prevention but also on promoting resilience and well-being.

A proactive health system

The integration of vaccination, prediction and regeneration is now defining a new model of health. According to Dr. Jassal it is a model that foresees, prevents and restores health proactively. She believes that this transformation in India with its vast population and complex health issues is a game changer.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.

FAQs What can improve preventive healthcare in India? Expanding access to screenings, increasing public awareness and strengthening primary healthcare systems can enable earlier intervention and better outcomes. How does poor healthcare impact lifestyle diseases and costs? It leads to late diagnoses, higher disease burden and significantly increased out of pocket healthcare expenses. Why does India’s healthcare system focus more on treatment than prevention? Limited awareness, infrastructure gaps and financial incentives often prioritize treating illness over early detection and preventive care.

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