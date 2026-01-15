From Sleep Apnea To Jaw Pain: What Is Tongue-Tie? Risks Of Ignoring It, Treatments

There are mainly two reasons for tongue-tie, i.e. either the frenum is too short, tight or didn't move back down the tongue during expansion and is still attached to the tongue tip.

What Is Tongue-Tie? Have you had an experience when you got stuck while saying certain words because you simply can't articulate a few words clearly? Tongue-tie is a common condition that prevents the tongue from moving as it should because a fold of tissue connects the bottom of the tongue to the floor of the mouth. It is also scientifically known as Ankyloglossia, a condition affecting 1 per cent to 11 per cent of newborns.

Causes Of Tongue-Tie

"Tongue-tie is a common condition that, in some cases, causes few-to-no-side effects or resolves itself over time. While some parents choose to correct their child's tongue-tie in infancy or childhood, others do not," Healthline explains. "People who have tongue-tie into adulthood usually adapt by using their tongue atypically. While this may provide some short-term relief from symptoms, it can cause various side effects, from dental issues to speech impairments, in the long run."

Risks Of Ignoring Tongue-Tie

"The most common symptom attributed to ankyloglossia is difficulty breastfeeding. Some authors have asserted that a growth failure, aerophagia, gastroesophageal reflux and colic can be the result of ankyloglossia," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains. In older children, articulation problems, dysphagia, dental problems, sleep disordered breathing, migraine headaches and back and neck pain have all been attributed to ankyloglossia. Having said this, the only symptom for which there are any supporting data is difficulties breastfeeding as a result of poor latch, inefficient milk extraction and/or maternal nipple pain." Other signs of tongue-tie include:

Stammering,

Delay in speech development,

Picky with food texture,

Sinus problem,

Breathing issues,

Snoring,

Sleep apnea,

Bed wet,

Difficulty in swallowing,

Difficulty in sticking the tongue out,

Finding trouble to gain weight,

Constantly feeling hungry,

Treatments For Tongue-Tie

Treatments for tongue-tie, according to research involves speech therapy, frenotomy and frenectomy, all of which have been recommended in the literature, as surgical correction may result in bleeding, chance of infection, swelling and relapse.