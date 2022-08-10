From Severe Dehydration To Kidney Stones, Extreme Heat Exposure Can Cause These Health Issues

Climate Change Is Increasing Risks Of Chronic Diseases

As temperatures continue to rise, medical researchers have established a link between sustained heat exposure and chronic health conditions like kidney stone, stroke, etc.

The countries in the northern hemisphere like US, UK and Europe and Japan have been experiencing unusual extreme temperatures in the past couple of years. Temperatures in these countries are increasing at an abnormal rate because of climate change. Health officials have been warning the residents of these countries to stay out of the sun as much as they can because of the serious health consequences it can have. As temperatures reach sky high, medical researchers have established a link between sustained heat exposure and chronic health conditions. Heat stroke is known to be the most commonly known illness cause by extreme heat but, with time climate change is actually impacting health both directly and indirectly.

How Does Extreme Hot Weather Cause Chronic Health Problems?

Experts say that hot climate elevates the risks of dehydration. If dehydration gets very severe, it can alone be the root cause a lot of problems. Dehydration can cause high blood pressure, cognitive dysfunction and acute kidney injuries. People who are chronically dehydrated over very long periods of time loose the body's ability to excrete toxins from the body. this leaves behind a very high concentration of glucose, salts in the blood and organs. This could cause chronic diseases in a person. The diseases that can follow because of this are risk of diabetes, slow metabolism, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, obesity, metabolic diseases, heart attack and stroke. Experts say that these problems are already being faced by nearly a quarter of U.S. adults.

Another outcome of exposure to extreme heat is increased development of kidney stones. The risk of developing kidney stones is exacerbated by either low fluid intake or excessive fluid loss, both of which occur in high heat. Climate change is making it easier to get dehydrated and hot, and in so doing it will activate this chemical reaction so that when carbs are present, it will lead to more fructose and vasopressin being made which is the reason for widespread obesity in people.

TRENDING NOW

Chronic Diseases Caused Due To Heat

The following health issues are direct consequences of exposure to extreme heat

Severe Dehydration

Kidney Stones

High Blood Pressure

Diabetes

High Cholesterol

Obesity

Slowing down of metabolism

Indirect Impact Of Extreme Heat On Health

The direct impact of extreme heat is not the only problem people should be concerned about. In addition to that, there are some major consequences of indirect heat as well. Continuous extreme temperatures can increase the transmission of certain diseases; alter human behavior, effect delivery of health services, quality of air and also social infrastructures like transport, water and energy.

Since dehydration seems to be the root of all these chronic health problems, experts say that it can be easily warded off by making sure to staying hydrated, by not drinking sugary drinks, by staying rested, and always avoiding exposure to direct sunlight.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES