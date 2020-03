Eat 4 servings of broccoli a week, and liver will thank you

Studies have shown that broccoli may help fight cancer by blocking a defective gene associated with tumour growth.

In a study, researchers found that compounds in broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables called isothiocyanates (ITCs) appear to target and block mutant p53 genes associated with cancer growth.

Gene p53 is known as a tumour suppressor gene. It plays a critical role in keeping cells healthy and protecting them from cancer. When this gene is damaged or mutated, it stops offering this protection. These mutations are found in about half of all human cancers, according to researchers.

If further studies confirm these findings, broccoli could lead to new therapies for preventing and treating cancer.

Broccoli contains a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants that support many aspects of human health. Here are some other benefits of broccoli:

Detoxifies Your Body

Broccoli contains glucoraphanin, gluconasturtiin, and glucobrassicin, often called the dynamic trio, that help neutralize and eliminate the unwanted chemicals from your body.

Improves Bone And Teeth Health

This vegetable is also an excellent source of vitamin K, calcium, potassium, and magnesium – all of which are essential for maintaining bone mineral density. Vitamin K, along with calcium, also helps maintain your teeth.

Promotes Heart Health

The sulforaphane in broccoli can prevent and even reverse damage to blood vessel linings, resulting from chronic sugar issues. One study also revealed that broccoli intake can improve your heart’s blood-pumping ability.

Enhances Liver Health

Eat 4 servings of broccoli a week, and liver will thank you. Some research say broccoli sprouts can raise the levels of detoxification enzymes and protect the liver from damage. One study also revealed that dietary broccoli can prevent fatty liver disease.

Promotes Weight Loss

As it is low in calories, broccoli is a great food for those who are on weight loss diet. Broccoli is also a good source of fibre – which can keep you full for a long period and reduce your craving. This way eating broccoli could make your weight loss journey smoother.

Improves Vision Health

The sulforaphane in broccoli comes into play here again. This naturally occurring antioxidant protects the eyes from ultraviolet radiation. The more sulforaphane your eye cells get, the more protection they receive. Studies have also shown that broccoli might prevent blindness.