From pain relief to tissue repair: How regenerative medicine is changing joint care

Could regenerative medicine heal damaged joints naturally? Experts explain how advanced therapies are changing pain relief and tissue repair.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 21, 2026 8:31 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sharmila Tulpule

Joint pain to healing progression (Image created using AI)

Joint pain is no longer a condition associated only with old age. Increasingly, younger adults, working professionals, athletes, and especially women in their 30s and 40s are experiencing persistent knee pain, stiffness, reduced mobility, and early joint degeneration. Long hours of sitting, poor posture, obesity, sports injuries, hormonal fluctuations, and repetitive stress on joints are contributing to a noticeable rise in orthopaedic concerns across age groups.

For years, the conventional approach to joint care largely focused on managing symptoms through painkillers, physiotherapy, lifestyle changes, or eventually surgery. While these treatments continue to play an important role, modern orthopaedics is now witnessing a significant shift toward therapies that support the body's own healing ability. This is where regenerative medicine is emerging as a promising advancement in joint care.

Joint Pain is Affecting Younger Adults Too

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sharmila Tulpule, Consultant Orthopedic and an American Board-certified Regenerative Medicine specialist, Founder & Director, Orthobiologix Biotech Pvt Ltd), explained that joint discomfort is increasingly becoming a concern beyond the ageing population. Today, younger adults, office professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and even athletes are reporting symptoms such as knee pain, stiffness, reduced flexibility, and early wear-and-tear of joints. Women in their 30s and 40s, in particular, are experiencing a growing number of orthopaedic issues linked to hormonal changes, sedentary routines, poor posture, obesity, repetitive strain, and sports-related injuries.

Traditionally, most joint treatments have focused on controlling symptoms through pain medications, physiotherapy, lifestyle adjustments, or surgery in advanced stages. However, the focus is now gradually shifting toward therapies that support the body's own repair mechanisms. Regenerative medicine is emerging as a promising approach that aims to improve joint function and support tissue healing rather than simply offering temporary pain relief.

Why Joint Damage Is More Difficult to Fix

Orthopaedic diseases are problematic due to the limited ability of tissues (arthritic joint cartilage; tendons; and ligaments) to heal. Cartilage is typically the cushioning material in a joint but is low in blood supply (vascularity) through a damaged area making it difficult for the body to heal naturally after damage has occurred.

Osteoarthritis is just one example of a disease that becomes progressively worse over time because regenerative medicine does not only address pain symptoms but also attempts to provide better cellular conditions and help the body heal failed tissues at the cellular level.

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The primary goal is not to necessarily 'reverse aging' but rather slow the degenerating process, improve function (mobility) and thus help the patient enjoy a higher total quality of life for a longer time.

What is Regenerative Medicine?

Regenerative medicine refers to therapies that use biological substances derived from the patient's own body to encourage healing and tissue repair. In orthopedics, these treatments are commonly known as orthobiologics. They include platelet-based therapies, regenerative cell therapies, and biologic injections that support healing processes within joints and soft tissues. These minimally invasive procedures are increasingly being explored for conditions such as:

Osteoarthritis Tendon injuries Ligament damage Sports injuries Chronic back pain Soft tissue degeneration

Unlike conventional pain management, regenerative approaches focus on supporting functional recovery rather than merely masking symptoms.

Platelet-Based Therapies: Boosting the Body's Natural Healing Response

One of the most widely used regenerative treatments today is Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy. The procedure involves processing a small sample of the patient's blood to concentrate platelets and growth factors that play a key role in tissue repair and inflammation control. This concentrated preparation is then precisely injected into the affected joint, tendon, or ligament.

PRP-based therapies are increasingly being explored for:

Early knee osteoarthritis Tendinitis and ligament injuries Sports-related conditions Chronic joint and soft tissue pain

Unlike conventional pain management approaches, platelet-based therapies aim to improve the healing environment inside the joint. Research suggests they may help reduce inflammation, support tissue recovery, and improve mobility in carefully selected patients. However, outcomes can vary depending on the stage of degeneration, activity levels, and overall health.

Patients Are Opting for Non-Surgical Treatments Due to Many Reasons

The growing popularity of non-invasive orthopaedic procedures is a main factor in the global rise in popularity of regenerative medicine.

Most of the various types of regenerative procedure options that are available can be performed on an outpatient basis with little-to-no downtime and are intended to aid in the recuperation process of a patient without requiring major surgery or a long hospital stay. Regenerative therapies are often considered an alternate treatment option for some patients when they have:

Mild to moderate arthritis Injuries from sports Degenerative tendon problems Chronic inflammation Ongoing joint pain that does not respond to traditional treatment

So if you are a patient who wants to delay surgery or to try other treatment options before surgery or if you want to try out a new alternative treatment option along with physical therapy, rehabilitation, or lifestyle changes then regenerative therapies may provide you a new option.

Regenerative Medicine is Not a Miracle Cure

While it can be tempting to think of regenerative medicine as the ultimate solution to all of our health problems, we must keep in mind that these therapies are not instant cures. Additionally, because everybody's body is different, there is a broad range of possible outcomes based on individual condition and previous treatments received.

There are several factors that can affect the success rate of these procedures, including age, how much wear and tear there is on the joint, the patient's active lifestyle versus sedentary lifestyle, the patient's weight, the patient's general state of health, and which type/amount of overall care was received up to the point of the procedure. Current evidence indicates that regenerative medicine may produce better results earlier compared to advanced bone-on-bone degeneration.

In addition, patients should be cautious of claims made about regeneration of the cartilage matrix and complete resolution of arthritis symptoms. Scientific research on regenerative medicine continues to evolve, so proper treatment should be delivered only by qualified orthopaedic specialists.

The Future of Joint Health

We're beginning to see a move towards biologic healing and personalized medicine in orthopaedic healthcare. The advent of advanced forms of orthobiologics, tissue engineering, biomaterials, and combinations of therapies will continue to pave the way for improved joint repair.

Joint replacement surgery is typically a very effective solution for advanced disease. Regenerative medicine is now creating new opportunities for patients who would like to have their joint repaired sooner rather than later and have better long-term function of the joint.

Our transition from simply treating pain to repairing the tissue that causes the pain is a major development in the field of orthopaedics. With an increasing awareness and more research being conducted, regenerative medicine may change the way we view joint health- not only to assist patients in feeling better, but also to assist joints in functioning better over a longer period of time.