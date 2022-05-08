From Organ Donors To Aspiring Athletes: Sayanti and Ankita All Set To Represent India At WTG 2023 In Australia

This Mother's Day, we're sharing two inspiring stories of a mother's incredible bond with her kid. Two women who donated organs and yet aren't giving up on life.

From the first moment that she holds her child in her hands, a mother becomes not only that, but also a fearless protector, a generous guide, and selfless friend. There is a famous quote by Rudyard Kipling, "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers."

This Mother's Day we bring to light two such heart-rendering stories about the wondrous bond between a mother and her child.

Sayanti Dey Gave Her Daughter A Second Chance At Life

Life was a happy mix of humdrum affairs for Sayanti Dey, a teacher from a small town in Bengal. She had always loved children. Her life changed for the better when she was blessed with a baby girl!

Sayanti expresses that she has never experienced the kind of bond and love that she now feels for her daughter. She was living her 'happily ever after' with her beautiful family when no one could have imagined what came next. It was a normal day, much like the many they had lived through before when Sayanti noticed there was something amiss with her daughter. In a matter of moments, her little baby girl went into acute liver failure.

"I didn't know what was wrong with her. My daughter was in pain, and I felt helpless. When we took her to the hospital, we found out that her liver wasn't functioning, "shares Sayanti. A ray of hope shone through at this dark hour. Fortunately, she was a match for her daughter, but the situation was so dire that the transplant process, which usually takes up to a month, was completed in a few hours. A few agonising hours later, all was well and Sayanti had given her daughter a second chance at life. Both mother and daughter are living a fit and healthy life today.

Ankita Helped Her Mother Survive Hepatitis B

Ankita Srivastava is another proud organ donor who saved her mother's life. When she was born, her mother's haemoglobin went down to 4, and she needed a blood transfusion. Due to the lack of proper facilities in Gwalior in 1993, her mother's life was put at risk. The filtration process in blood banks was negligible, and the person whose blood was transfused into her mother's body had Hepatitis B.

Ankita's mother lived a life of constant agony. Surviving on medicine, she stormed her deteriorating health condition. Unable to see her mother suffer so much, Ankita, took the bold step to help her. Ankita reminisces that helping her mother was the best decision of her life and she would do it again in a heartbeat to see that smile on her mother's face.

From Organ Donors To Aspiring Athletes

Both Ankita and Sayanti are looking forward to competing at the World Transplant Games 2023!

ORGAN India, an initiative by Parashar Foundation (NGO), is bringing these survivors together to participate in World Transplant Games Federation, Perth, in 2023. The goal is to take these aspiring athletes to a greater level and create a huge impact on the audience like other games followed closely by the Indian community.

Sunayana Singh, CEO at ORGAN India, "After so much that struggle organ transplant recipients have gone through it's a testament to their courage, determination, and passion for sport, that they are representing India in such a big sporting event. The level of competition at the World Transplant Games is very high and are working with several agencies to help train the athletes and plan to take around 50 athletes with us to Australia. The fitness and health of our athletes will inspire many and will be crucial in raising awareness on organ donation in India."

This Mother's Day, we honour them and many other courageous mothers. An irreplaceable source of joy and comfort!

