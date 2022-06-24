From Malaria To Hepatitis A: Beware Of These Diseases Common In Monsoon In India

One must enjoy the monsoon season, but you should also be on the lookout for these common diseases that are common occurrences during the rainy season.

Rainfall brings lots of leaves, grassy landscapes, new and old water pools, and lotus. But if we are not on alert will bring with us a bunch of diseases. The rainy season also brings lots of infectious diseases like no other. Puddles of water, mixed with garbage give multiple bacteria and arise a prime location for settling and dispersing diseases with the help of vectors like mosquitoes, and rodents, by just being present in dirty water.

Monsoon brings lots of multiple air-borne infections that are transmitted by tiny pathogens (disease-causing viruses) through the air, water, and various vectors and that may lead to various air and water bone diseases like jaundice, typhoid and viral flu. They are mostly harmless, but they can cause minor infections in adults.

COMMON DISEASES IN MONSOON

This climatic change causes different types of monsoon diseases, some of the common diseases are listed below-

Malaria

Malaria and thunderstorm go hand in hand with water and dirty smell the number of mosquitoes increases and When rain and water remain clogged, it helps the mosquito's parentage process. The spread of malaria can be averted by keeping similar congested areas clean.

Dengue

The rainy season is also a Dengue season by default with the rapid increase of mosquitoes in many areas. Dengue fever can be veritably painful and life-hanging. Although this complaint is caused by the dengue contagion, where mosquitoes act as a carrier and therefore keep the body defended from any form of a mosquito bite

Cholera

This is a water-borne infection, caused by numerous strains of bacteria called Vibrio cholera. Cholera attacks the digestive tract, causing severe dehydration and diarrhoea. Hence, drinking boiled, treated or purified water can keep the origins down.

You may like to read

Typhoid

Typhoid fever is a result of defiled food and water. Salmonella typhi causes bacterial infection. Maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation and at the same time using clean water are recommended by Doctors for prevention.

Hepatitis A

This infection is caused by defiled food and water which substantially affects the liver. Some common Hepatitis A symptoms include fever, vomiting, rash, etc. Maintaining proper hygiene can cover the threat of this condition as per the healthcare experts' advice.

Jaundice

Jaundice is a water-borne complaint that's spread by defiled food and water, as well as shy sanitation, and results in liver failure. When the body doesn't metabolize bilirubin duly, it causes yellowing of the skin, mucous membranes, and the whites of the eyes. Jaundice is generally caused by a beginning condition that causes the liver to produce too important bilirubin or prevents it from being excluded. Jaundice causes weakness and weariness, as well as unheroic urine, yellowing of the eyes, and puking.

HOW TO PROTECT OURSELVES FROM MONSOON DISEASES?

Remove any standing water from around your home and insure acceptable ventilation at all times.

Maintain a mosquito-free terrain by using mosquito nets in your home and using nonentity repellents creams before leaving the house.

Always boil water and completely wash fruits and vegetables before eating.

Keep your food covered at all times and avoid eating outside food.

Vaccinate your children and make sure they wash their hands and bases duly after being outdoors.

Maintain a healthy diet by including more physical activities in your lifestyle.

Eat lately washed, boiled vegetables, limit your input of fats and avoid dairy products

(The article is contributed by Dr Muqshith Quadri, Senior General Physician & Diabetologist, Kamineni Hospital)