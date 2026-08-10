From inflammation to intestinal complications: New study finds distinct stool metabolites may reflect crohn’s disease severity and location

New research identifies distinct stool metabolites linked to Crohn's disease severity offering potential clues for assessing inflammation and disease activity.

Crohn’s Disease.

A recent study led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has identified different chemical signatures in faecal samples that can indicate the severity, activity and site of Crohn's Disease (CD) providing further insights into disease activity in different patients. Researchers discovered that people with Crohn's Disease who had a more serious and penetrating stage of the illness were linked to elevated levels of certain acylcarnitines and secondary bile acids whereas an active inflammatory stage was correlated with elevated ceramides, sphingomyelins and polyamines. The results published in Digestive Diseases and Sciences indicate that stool metabolite profiling could have future applications for noninvasive diagnosis of Crohn's and potentially identify patients with higher risk for complications.

What is Crohn's disease?

Crohn's Disease is a chronic inflammatory disorder of the gastrointestinal tract that can occur as an inflammatory disease, stricturing disease or penetrating disease whereas CD would act identically in all patients. The various patterns may have significant clinical consequences for complications, disease course and treatment response making it difficult for clinicians to detect these differences by non-invasive means.

Researchers examined 302 samples

The researchers looked at patients with Crohn's Disease and took 302 samples from their stools which they analyzed using ultrahigh-performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC MS/MS) to study the metabolomic profile. Analysis led by Tingyi Tan measured CD by the faecal calprotectin level which reflects intestinal inflammation. If the level was greater than 100 gs/g it was taken as indicative of active disease whereas the researchers employed sophisticated statistical analysis tools to discover the metabolites that were linked to disease phenotype, location as well as activity after controlling for demographic factors.

What did the study find?

The analysis showed separate metabolic patterns for each symptom of Crohn's Disease and the following points are important things to take note:

Complicated disease showed different metabolites: The metabolites of patients with stricturing and penetrating CD were elevated compared to those of patients with inflammatory disease. Location of the disease was significant: Patients with ileal or ileocolonic Crohn's Disease had higher levels of cholate and N-acyl ethanolamides than those with limited colonic disease. There was an active inflammatory metabolic signature: Higher levels of methylysine, ceramides, sphingomyelins and polyamines were associated with active Crohn's Disease.

Why do these findings matter?

The symptoms of Crohn's Disease can vary from person to person as specific stool metabolites could be useful as markers of disease activity or complicated disease behaviour. This is one of the reasons why these recent findings could serve as markers for risk stratification and personalized disease management. Despite its potential researchers warn that the results are still preliminary and cannot be taken as a new diagnostic tool. Commenting on the findings researchers suggest that stool chemistry changes might not just be a marker of Crohn's Disease. They might also help indicate the site and behaviour of the disease.