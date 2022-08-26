From Heart Health To Stress, Infrared Sauna Therapy Can Enhance Overall Wellness

5 Health Benefits Of Infrared Sauna Therapy

From reducing stress to soothing inflammation and boosting post-workout recovery, this therapy may help enhance your overall wellness.

Sauna bathing for mental and physical health is not a new concept. One particular category of sauna which is not very common is recently becoming very popular as a physical as well as mental therapy treatment. It is called infrared sauna. It uses non-visible spectrum of light therapy to heat the body. The traditional Finnish sauna therapy which is more common is a dry heat therapy and is a lot different from light therapy. In the Finnish sauna therapy, the air is heated to higher temperatures to a range to 150 to 195 degrees F. The hot air circulating warms up the body. This type of sauna had been backed up by evidence by experts and researchers. According to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, it has a huge impact in improving heart health and quality of life.

Dry heat therapy is very good for health but it might get a little difficult to stay in that heat for a very long time. Infrared sauna heat on the other hand does not have this issue. It builds up the heat slowly and it is also bearable for a longer duration. The health benefits of this type of sauna come from the fact that it heats the body directly and the warmth will penetrate your body deeper as compared to traditional saunas.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE OVERALL BENEFITS OF INFRARED SAUNA

Go for infrared sauna therapy and improve your overall wellness.

Supports Heart Health

One of the reasons why infrared saunas and dry-heat saunas may promote wellness is how each influences your circulation. Through this therapy, your body produces nitric oxide. It helps dilate blood vessel nd thereby improve circulation and blood flow. According to the study published in the Journal of Human Hypertension, it was stated that sauna therapy can help reduce artery stiffness and also improve blood pressure. reduce inflammation, lead to short term improvement in cardiovascular health especially for people with heart problems. It will help reduce inflammation and stress, blood vessel function. Experts state that sauna therapy is as physiologically beneficial as taking a therapeutic walk.

Somewhat Similar To Exercise

As with exercise, when you heat up, your body needs to cool itself down. That process provokes thermoregulation (where your body deals with hot environments more efficiently by sweating sooner, for example). It may also make your heart work harder, triggering a response similar to a cardio workout, says Simms. But to be clear, it's not as effective as traditional exercise.

Improves Post-Workout Recovery

According to a study published in Springer Plus in 2015, people who are physically active confirmed the theory that 30-minutes of sauna helped them recover faster after an intense workout session. Moreover, your muscles will recover faster through infrared sauna therapy as compare to traditional sauna.

Helps You Relax

People of this generation is a lot busier and stressed than our previous generation. They hardly find the time to actually relax and feel peaceful. Experts guarantee that few hours of infrared sauna can promote a very soothing sensation which will help people relax. When you do something relaxing, your nervous system will automatically calm down and your body will follow the same response. All in all this sensation will trigger your hormones like serotonin, cortisol and dopamine. These are the feel good hormone which will boost your mental health. The heat improves circulation, which can give you a sense of vigor and energy when you're done.

Reduces Pain In Autoimmune Conditions

Based on research and studies, experts say that patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, ankylosing spondylitis and chronic fatigue syndrome will greatly benefit from this sauna therapy. It might help reduce fatigue, stiffness, pain and anxiety resulting from these conditions and make their quality of life much better. This has been stated according to a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine in 2018.

