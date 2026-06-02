From dusk till dawn: How night shift work may impact brain function and mental health

Working through the night may affect brain function, mood and mental well-being. A team of scientists explore how disrupted sleep patterns influence long-term health.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 2, 2026 1:46 PM IST

Brain Function. (Image: AI Generated)

Staying up all night could leave you more than fatigued the next day. A new study finds that there may be small measurable changes in the brain as a result of long-term shift work specifically in parts of the brain related to sleep, memory, attention and emotional regulation.

The findings which are now published in the Journal of NeuroImage showed that scans of the brain and health records of over 14,000 adults revealed that the individuals who worked shifts had slightly less volume in some brain regions than those who did not work shifts.

What did the study find?

The researchers from Singapore analyzed MRI images and data on the long-term health of 14,198 healthy individuals aged from 47 to 69 years in the UK Biobank of which about 2,122 people reported that they worked shifts. The experts also discovered that there was a symmetrical distribution of mild volume loss in the right thalamus which is a brain region that serves as a "hub" of information and is involved in memory retrieval. These also included a loss in volume in the left amygdala which plays a role in the processing of emotions and emotional response.

Brain scans also showed evidence of white matter degradation in the brains of shift workers even after a team of scientists controlled for things like age, sex, chronotype and skull volume. The researchers wrote these structural changes could be associated with chronic disruptions of the body's natural 24-hour circadian rhythms.

The team led by neuroscientist Thomas Welton concludes, "The selective thalamic and amygdalar volume loss observed in healthy shift workers may represent an early subclinical marker of neural vulnerability linked to chronic circadian disruption."

Working outside the traditional 9-to-5 schedule could be altering the physical structure of your brain. A new analysis of over 14,000 adults shows that shift work is linked to gradual shrinkage in brain regions controlling sleep and emotion. https://t.co/qZ3uiACTDo PsyPost.org (@PsyPost) May 27, 2026

Can the brain recover?

Despite the findings one positive result of the study was that some brain changes were observed which seemed reversible. The findings showed that those who stopped shift work had partial recovery of brain volume in an average of two and a half years. But researchers warn that the impact of such changes on health remains unclear.

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The study also found that there was a negative relationship between measures of brain volume loss and cognitive function. Those who had higher volume reductions had slightly poorer performance on some cognitive tasks. But the researchers cautioned that the effect size was negligible and needs to be interpreted cautiously.

"Shift workers have selective volume loss of the thalamus and amygdala, which is halted within 2.4 years of stopping shift work," the researchers wrote. " Monitoring, counselling and interventional measures, including adjustment of work schedules, could minimise brain volume loss in shift workers."

What can shift workers do?

Experts say some of the risks can be mitigated by keeping consistent sleep patterns, creating dark nighttime space for sleeping, exercising, consuming a balanced diet and seeking medical treatment for chronic sleep disturbances. Although further studies are needed to be conducted the research points to the need to safeguard brain health for those who work outside of business hours regularly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Ensure that night shift effects may vary which is why consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance.