From Chikku To Jackfruit, 5 Fruit Juices That Can Instantly Spike Blood Sugar Levels

Blood sugar or blood glucose is the amount of glucose present in your body at a specific time. It is the main source of energy which comes from the food you eat. Your body typically breaks down the food into glucose and releases it to your bloodstream.

When a person has too much glucose in their blood, it signals their pancreas to release insulin, a hormone that helps the excess glucose to allow your cells to be used for energy. Experts say that high blood sugar or high blood glucose occurs when your body is unable to make insulin or can't use it efficiently.

If high blood sugar is left untreated, it can damage nerves, blood vessels, tissues and organs. Some of the most common dangers associated with high blood sugar are heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, vision loss, and nerve damage.

5 Fruit Juices That Can Instantly Spike Blood Sugar Levels

Here are five fruit juices that can instantly spike your blood sugar level:

Mango

Mango juice is a tropical fruit that is high in natural sugar. A person living with diabetes must avoid eating or drinking mango juice as it can instantly spike their blood sugar level. Although mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C they are not ideal for those trying to manage blood glucose levels. Most often a signal cup of mango juice contains approximately 30 grams of natural sugar.

Jackfruit

Jackfruit is another popular fruit in India during the summer. This large tropical fruit also contains a high amount of natural sugar like fructose and glucose which can increase the risk of developing high blood sugar levels when eaten in large amounts. Experts suggest that although jackfruit may possess some fibre, it is not enough to significantly slow down sugar absorption when you consume it in large portions.

Banana

Another fruit that people living with high blood sugar levels must be cautious about eating is the banana. Similar to jackfruit, this yellow coloured fruit is rich in natural sugars that can instantly spike your blood sugar level. Although bananas are loaded with potassium and vitamin B6, the fibre in this fruit is considered not enough to slow the blood sugar spike. Healthcare providers warn that diabetes or insulin resistance requires monitoring the portion size of the banana when considering eating.

Chikku

Chikku is another seasonal fruit and a single medium of the fruit is expected to contain 15 to 20 grams of natural sugars such as fructose and sucrose. Researchers say that its glycemic index is moderate to high and the low fiber content is very low that sugar can be absorbed quickly by the body. Chikku is high in vitamin C, iron, and antioxidants. If you want to reap the benefits of this fruit, ensure to consume it in moderation.

Grapes

Grape juice can also spike your blood glucose level due to its high glycemic index. Similar to fruits like mango, jackfruit, chikku, and banana, this fruit juice is also low in fibre allowing blood sugar spike. Despite its other health benefits, if you have diabetes or are suffering from insulin resistance, avoid drinking grape juice to avoid a blood glucose spike.

