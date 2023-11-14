From Cardiovascular Risks To Vision Threats: Diabetes' Impact On Overall Health

Diabetes is not just about managing numbers; it's about safeguarding overall health and preserving the quality of life.

Awareness, education, and a collaborative effort between individuals, healthcare providers, and support systems can pave the way for a healthier, more informed diabetic community.

Diabetes, a consequence of lifestyle changes, has emerged as an epidemic in India. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and genetic predispositions contribute to the rising number of cases across all age groups. It is important to understand the significant impact of diabetes on various organs and focus on the alarming link between diabetes and kidney damage. Diabetes poses a severe threat to various organs, including the heart, eyes, and kidneys. A staggering 80% of kidney disease patients have a history of diabetes. Diabetic nephropathy, the final stage of nephropathy, often leads to kidney failure or end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can result in diabetic nephropathy, with type 1 having a higher likelihood of progressing to ESRD. With the increasing number of diabetes cases in India, it becomes crucial for people to know about the other diseases that a person with diabetes can get.

The Alarming Rise Of Diabetes in India

The rapid increase in diabetes cases in India is attributed to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and genetic factors. Lack of physical activity, coupled with the consumption of fatty and sugary foods, has created an environment conducive to diabetes. Fast food convenience and processed snacks availability exacerbate the crisis.

What A Diabetic Should Know About These Serious Diseases?

Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Threat

In those with diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD) becomes one of the main causes of death. High blood sugar can cause blood vessel damage and fatty deposit accumulation, which raises the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other heart-related issues. Since diabetes and CVD frequently coexist, maintaining strict blood sugar management is essential to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

TRENDING NOW

Diabetic Neuropathy: Nerve Damage Unveiled

For those who have diabetes, diabetic neuropathy which is defined as nerve damage brought on by persistently high blood sugar levels presents a major obstacle. This illness frequently results in tingling, numbness, and discomfort in the hands and feet. Diabetic neuropathy can affect the digestive tract in addition to the extremities, which can cause issues with bowel motions and digestion. Careful control of blood sugar levels is essential for both avoiding and lessening the consequences of neuropathy.

Diabetic Retinopathy: A Threat To Vision

The consequences of diabetes can also affect the eyes. Damage to the blood vessels in the retina causes diabetic retinopathy, a disorder that can cause visual issues and possibly blindness. Long-term exposure to high blood sugar increases the likelihood of developing diabetic retinopathy. Maintaining eyesight and averting problems requires aggressive blood sugar management and routine eye exams.

Foot Ulcers: Unseen Threats To Mobility

Foot ulcers can occur as a result of poor circulation and nerve damage, both of which are frequent in diabetes. High blood sugar can cause nerve damage, which makes it difficult for people to experience pain or discomfort in their feet. Little cuts or wounds may therefore go undetected, opening the door for infections and ulcers. The prevention of serious consequences and probable amputations is contingent upon prompt identification, consistent foot care, and efficient blood sugar management.

You may like to read

Gum Disease: Oral Health In The Spotlight

The bacterium that causes gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, affects the gums and the bones that hold the teeth in place. Diabetes lowers immune function and makes it harder for a person to fight off infections, which increases the risk of gum disease. Increased blood sugar levels foster the growth of bacteria, which causes gum inflammation and infection. The key to preventing issues is preventive oral care, which includes routine dental exams, strict oral cleanliness, and blood sugar management.