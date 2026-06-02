From car crash to cancer diagnosis: Kevin Keegan’s story highlights how routine screening can save lives

75-year-old Kevin Keegan's journey from a car crash to a cancer diagnosis is a wake up call for every individuals to emphasise on routine screening, early detection and timely medical intervention.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 2, 2026 6:00 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. RR Dutta

Kevin Keegan. (Image: Instagram)

Former England football captain Kevin Keegan, 75, has revealed that he is battling stage 4 cancer which was found after his car accident but was never discovered until a routine screening and diagnostic test. Keegan's health update was orginally disclosed his family in January after "further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms" in the hospital.

Following the news that broke out the ex-Newcastle United forward and manager shared about his cancer battle during a recent public appearance at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House. He said, "I was in a car accident and through that I had to have an operation. Whilst having the scan for the operation they found out I had cancer. They said they had an absolute top doctor for fighting what you have got which is stage four cancer."

Stage 4 canceris one of the most serious phase of the chronic disease which can also mean that the cancer has spread from its place of origin to another part of the body. Keegan didn't reveal the type of cancer he was battling but his case has brought medical imaging and common health checks to the fore as an important tool in identifying serious disease.

Advantages of routine screening

Many cancers grow and progress without obvious signs or symptoms in the early stages. Whereas in some cases abnormalities are found during scans or medical examinations for other health problems. According to oncologists early detection is one of the most critical factors that makes a difference in treatment. Experts note that screening tests and investigations can help identify cancer before the disease gets worse resulting in earlier access to treatment.

Dr. RR Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Paras Health said that incidental findings in scans are not uncommon. Imagining can be done for a variety of reasons, including an injury, persistent pain or another medical condition and sometimes doctors notice suspicious growths that need further investigation which can be lifesaving because treatment can start at an earlier stage.

We send our heartfelt support and warmest wishes to Kevin Keegan and his family following his recent diagnosis of stage four cancer. Kevin holds a unique and cherished place in the history of Newcastle United, and in the hearts of our supporters. His passion, leadership and pic.twitter.com/Gft0meUQXJ Newcastle United (@NUFC) June 1, 2026

Signs to watch out for

While some cancers may not have any symptoms for a longtime it is recommended to seek help when certain symptoms stay for a long time. These include:

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Unexplained weight loss

Persistent fatigue

Any alterations in bowel or bladder habits

Ongoing abdominal discomfort

Unexplained lumps or swellings

Persistent cough

Difficulty swallowing

Unusual bleeding

Who should consider regular screening?

The oncologist advises that cancer screening be undertaken based on individual risk factors, family history, lifestyle habits and age. Several cancer risks increase with age which is why making regular health check-ups is even more important after the age of 50.

"Individuals tend to delay their approach to healthcare until the symptoms are quite pronounced and the disease is advanced. Preventive health checks and cancer screenings are recommended to help detect a disease at an earlier stage where treatment will be more effective," says Dr. Dutta.

Kevin Keegan's ecperience serves as a strong reminder that sometimes medical tests done for other reasons can reveal hidden health problems. Experts warn not to postpone health evaluations but to attend routine screening tests and seek medical evaluation when symptoms continue to persist.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Experts suggest screening may vary from person to person which is why consulting a qualified healthcare professional for guidance is non-negotiable.