World Organ Donation Day 2026: From brain death to transplant - What happens to a donated organ?

World Organ Donation Day 2026: Have you ever thought what happens to the organs after you donate them? Read on to know the entire journey from the lenses of an expert.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Manoj Gupta

World Organ Donation Day 2026

Organ donation is often called the gift of life, but few people know what happens from the time a person is declared brain dead to the time a donated organ is transplanted into its recipient. This entails careful medical evaluation, legal process, multi-team coordination and most importantly, timely response.

Brain Death: What Is It?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Manoj Gupta, Senior Director & HOD - Robotic & Laparoscopic GI Surgery, GI Oncology and Liver Transplant, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Omega 1, Greater Noida, explained that brain death is the permanent loss of all brain functions, including brainstem functions. This is different medically and legally from a coma or a vegetative state. A brain-dead person cannot breathe on his own and there is no possibility of recovering brain function.

In order to confirm brain death, prior to declaring a patient dead, doctors perform a series of clinical tests and procedures to ensure that the brain death is irreversible and that the patient is not under the influence of certain drugs or that there are no other underlying medical conditions causing the patient's condition.

In case the patient has expressed a desire to donate or if the family has given the necessary consent, organ donation can be considered after the determination of brain death in compliance with the applicable medical and legal requirements, depending on the circumstances and governing regulations.

How Do We Evaluate The Organs?

Once consent to donate has been given a specialist transplant co-ordination team will assess which organs and tissues may be suitable for transplantation. The donor's medical history, blood type, organ function, infections and other important health factors are all thoroughly checked.

Some organs are not necessarily suitable for donation. The heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas and intestines are all transplantable, and tissues such as corneas, skin, bone and heart valves can also help recipients. The goal is to make sure every donated organ is medically suitable and can be transplanted as safely as possible.

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Finding The Right Person

Dr Gupta further explained that once an organ is determined to be suitable, the donor and the information about the available organ are entered into the organ transplant allocation system. Recipients are selected on the basis of established criteria, including blood-group compatibility, medical urgency, waiting time and other factors.

The point of the process is to make sure that the distribution of organs is fair and transparent, not just to the person who happens to be first on the waiting list.

Why Time Is Crucial Factor?

Organ transplantation is very time-sensitive, unlike some medical procedures. Once an organ is removed from the donor, it has to be preserved under controlled conditions and transported to the transplant center within a limited period.

Different organs have different preservation windows. This is why the retrieval of organs, the identification of recipients, and the transportation and surgery have to be carefully coordinated. This may involve doctors, nurses, transplant coordinators, laboratory teams, organ retrieval specialists, ambulance or air transport services and transplant surgeons all working together.

What Happens To a Donated Organ?

Once the preparations are complete, surgeons carefully extract the donated organs to preserve their medical integrity. The organs are preserved in special techniques and flown to the hospital where the recipient is. In the meantime, the recipient is ready for surgery. If necessary, the transplant team will remove the recipient's diseased or failing organ and implant the donated organ.

The blood vessels and other important structures are joined so that the new organ can be provided with blood and begin working. Following transplantation, the recipient requires close monitoring and long-term medical care. In many cases the patient will be prescribed immunosuppressive drugs in an attempt to prevent the body rejecting the transplanted organ.

More than just a Medical Cure

Behind every successful transplant is a chain of decisions and actions made possible by the generosity of a donor and their family. Awareness and timely consent are key to organ donation which can transform the lives of people with end-stage organ failure.

Having knowledge of what happen after brain death can help clear misconceptions and remove reluctance in donating organs. Individuals have to educate themselves on the procedure of donation, communicate to family members on their decision, and understand the legal and medical criteria that must be met.

Ultimately, organ donation is more than just giving an organ. It's about giving the opportunity for another person to live, heal and have more time with their loved ones. Every conversation about donation that is informed can help to build greater awareness, and potentially turn a moment of loss into a lasting legacy of life.

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