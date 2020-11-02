Have you ever thought about how wonderful it can be if you can achieve everything from good sexual health to good skin and hair with the help of one single ingredient? Well, yes! that is possible. One of the most well-known herbs from the ancients books of Ayurveda is Ashwagandha. This herb is traditionally known for its stress-relieving properties. From physical stress and fatigue to mental stress and conditions like anxiety, this adaptogenic herb helps deal with all kinds of health issues. Here are some of the science-backed health benefits of the Ayurvedic herb – Ashwagandha which will help you ease your everyday health issues. Also Read - Effective ways to minimise open pores naturally at home

Reduces blood sugar levels

Ashwagandha has been shown to stabilise blood sugar levels, reducing blood sugar by increasing insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity. Insulin is a hormone that promotes body cells to take up glucose from the blood. The proper and the best way to use ashwagandha is to use its root powder and have it with some hot milk and honey. Also, it is advisable to consult an experienced Ayurvedic practitioner before the consumption of this herb as it can interfere with the actions of other medicines that an individual is taking.

Enhances sexual health

Ashwagandha is a well-known herb that has some powerful effects on testosterone levels and reproductive health. This herb is traditionally used to treat erectile dysfunction and stress-induced performance anxiety in men. According to the studies, ashwagandha helps to increase sperm count and sex drive in men. It also enhances the sexual desire among women.

Improves brain function

Test-tube and animal studies over the years have suggested that ashwagandha may mitigate memory and brain function problems caused by injury or disease. According to the studies, the herb promotes antioxidant activities in your body that protect nerve cells from harmful free radicals.

Increases energy, stamina, and endurance

Ashwagandha has been shown to significantly impact athletic performance by improving heart and lung capacity while increasing energy levels. Not only is this useful for the purposes of the exercise, but it is also helpful for people who struggle with their energy levels or those with fatigue-related conditions.

Acts as the best anti-ageing

The antioxidants present in ashwagandha makes it one of the best herb for the skin and hair. It fights the free radicals that cause skin ageing and several other skin related problems. Regular consumption of ashwagandha is suggested to be helpful in reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.

So, the ancient herb – ashwagandha has multiple health benefits. It can reduce anxiety and stress, help fight depression, boost fertility and testosterone in men, and even boost brain function. Consumption of this herb on a daily basis (consult a professional Ayurvedic practitioner to know about the doses that are best suited for you) may be an easy and effective way to improve your health and quality of life.