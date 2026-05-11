Frequent cough and cold? These hidden home hygiene mistakes could be the reason

Frequent cough and cold may be linked to hidden hygiene problems at home like damp rooms, poor ventilation, dust, allergens, and contaminated surfaces.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 11, 2026 7:37 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Arjun P

Cold and cough (Image AI Generated)

In India, frequent cough and cold are often linked to hidden hygiene triggers inside the home and everyday surroundings, which include damp rooms, poor ventilation, pet allergens, and even exposure to pigeons around apartment buildings.

Viruses that cause the common cold spread quickly in homes that are crowded, schools, offices, and public modes of transport. They can stay put on surfaces such as phones, door handles, remotes, and utensils, making poor hand hygiene a common reason for infections. When this keeps on repeating, the throat and airways remain irritated, leading to a person feeling they are never fully better.

Hidden home hygiene triggers of cold and cough

Here are some of the hidden hygiene triggers of cold and cought that can take place at home:

Damp walls and mould growth

According to Dr Arjun P, Senior Consultant, Department of Pulmonology, KIMSHEALTH, Trivandrum, "One of the most concealed sources of hidden triggers within one's house could be the actual dwelling itself. In this case, wet walls, leaking bathrooms, and damp corners, as well as enclosed spaces, create environments conducive to the development of mould (fungus), particularly during the monsoon and throughout the year in areas that are humid year-round."

"Mould spores then irritate one's nose and lungs, causing an individual to sneeze, develop a blocked nose, experience throat irritation, and develop a cough. In addition, poor air circulation further expands these problems, resulting in stagnant air inside a dwelling, allowing dust, allergens, and or bacteria to remain inside a home for extended periods," the doctor added.

Unclean household items may trigger allergies and cough

Unwashed items at home are another factor to be considered. Curtains, pillow cover, bed sheets, soft toys, sofa covers and even AC filters get collected with dust, mites, and dry secretion of the respiratory tract. Unless these are cleaned on a periodic basis, they may lead to cough, cold, and allergic reactions, especially in families where there are children, senior citizens, or those who have asthma.

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Pet allergens can increase breathing problems

The other causes of allergy issues at home can be associated with the presence of pets since they tend to shed hair and lack self-care. They also have allergens in them because of dander, dead skin cells, saliva, and other pollution agents such as dust and pollen in their hair. Allergic individuals will experience symptoms of sneezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and wheezing due to the presence of the pets at home. Property owners with pets are bound to suffer from more allergens such as dirt, dust, and pollen in their hair.

Pigeon exposure may lead to serious lung problems

One more factor which could be regarded as less spoken about, however, still plays its important role, is the contact with pigeons, which frequently takes place in high-rise residential buildings. Pigeons tend to accumulate on balconies, window sills, terraces, and ACs installed outside the apartment.

Inhaling dust from pigeon feathers and droppings could cause irritation of airways, while in some cases, it can provoke such a condition as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, an allergic reaction that develops in one's lungs, and in the beginning, is mistaken for a simple cough

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional if you experience persistent cough, cold, allergies, or breathing problems.

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