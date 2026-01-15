Freddie Mercury’s ‘Secret Daughter’ Dies at 48 After Rare Spinal Cancer Battle: What Is Chordoma and Why It’s So Deadly

British singer, Freddie Mercury's secret daughter passed away after battling cancer at the age of 48. Read on to know more about the rare cancer and why it's called on the deadliest cancers in the world.

Freddie Mercury's alleged 'secret daughter' has died at the age of 48, her husband revealed on Thursday. He said that she died "peacefully". She has left behind two sons aged nine and seven.

"(She died) peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven," her husband told the media outlet. "B (Bibi) is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts. Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps."

Speaking to the media about the sudden death of 'bibi', sources said that Bibi's cancer first developed when she was "very young" and that "she had been in remission for some years when it reared again."

Freddie Mercury's Secret Daughter Cause of Death Revealed

The 48-year-old's sudden demise has drawn attention to a little-known and often deadly form of cancer chordoma. According to reports, she passed away after a long and exhausting battle with the rare spinal cancer, highlighting the need to understand how deadly this type of cancer is, and why it's so rare.

What makes this cancer so deadly? According to the CDC, chordoma is one of those types of cancer that can only be diagnosed when it reaches the last stage. Therefore, it gets completely out of control when the body actually starts showing the symptoms - leaving a little to no space for treatment process to work.

The death of the 48-year-old underscores the aggressive and relentless nature of this rare cancer.

What Is Chordoma: The Rare Spinal Cancer

What Is Chordoma: The Rare Spinal Cancer

Chordoma is one of the rarest types of bone cancer that usually develops from remnants of the notochord, an embryonic structure that helps form the spine. This is called the rare spinal cancer - the one which is silent and deadly.

Is it impossible to cure this type of cancer completely? There is no scientific data to back this statement, but studies that shown that the typical nature of the cancer which doesn't allow the patient to get a proper knowledge about the onset of the condition is what makes it deadly.

Here are some of the most common types of Chordoma that one should be aware of:

The base of the skull (clivus) The spine The sacrum (lower spine)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chordoma accounts for less than 1% of all bone cancers, making it one of the rarest malignancies known.

