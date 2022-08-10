Shilpa Shetty 'Breaks A Leg': What Makes You Prone To Fractures?

Shilpa Shetty recently broke her leg while filming a new project. Here's what makes a person more prone to fractures.

Actress Shilpa Shetty posted a photo of herself with a cast on after suffering a leg injury while filming a new project. Shilpa uploaded a picture of herself sitting in a wheelchair inside a hospital on Instagram on Wednesday. As she turned to face the camera, the actor could be seen grinning. Currently, Shilpa is filming the web series Indian Police Force.

In the photo, Shilpa extended her damaged leg forward while making the victory sign with both hands.

Check Out Shilpa Shetty's Post

Shilpa wrote in the caption, "They said, Roll camera action - 'break a leg! I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I'll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega (Keep me in your prayers). Prayers also work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

What Increases The Risk Of Fractures?

Did you know women are more likely to have a fracture than men? This is due to the fact that, even at their healthiest (ages 25 to 30), women's bones are typically thinner and less thick than men's bones. In addition, due to the loss of oestrogen during menopause, women experience a greater decline in bone density than men do as they age. But this is not the only factor that increases the risk of fractures:

Smoking

Smoking affects hormone levels, which makes it a risk factor for fracture. Smokers typically experience menopause earlier in life. Because there may be other factors at play, it might be difficult to determine the whole effect of smoking on bone health. For instance, smokers frequently have poor diets, more alcohol consumption, and reduced exercise. The majority of studies conclude that smoking increases the risk of fracture. Even reducing back might be beneficial, though quitting may lower the risk.

Alcohol

Alcohol abuse can have an impact on bone mass and structure. According to research, even after drinking has ceased, a person's early years of frequent drinking might affect the health of their bones and may make them more susceptible to bone loss and fractures. It appears that excessive alcohol use of more than three drinks per day impacts vitamin D metabolism and the risk of falling. At this moment, there hasn't been any official research into how alcohol consumption interacts with other factors, such as smoking, exercise, and nutrition.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

The body destroys healthy cells and tissues near the joints in this crippling autoimmune disease, which affects two to three times as many women as men and leads to significant joint and bone loss. Complicating matters further, decreased activity levels brought on by pain and dysfunctional joints speed up bone loss and increase the chance of fracture.

Previous Fractures

Spine (vertebral) fractures are a reliable indicator of future fractures, they can progress so slowly that no painful "event" is present. At their yearly physicals, women should request accurate height measurements because a loss of more than 112 inches in height could be a sign of spine fractures.

Chronic Disorders

The regular and essential use of steroids in the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and celiac disease might hasten bone loss. The gastrointestinal tract's diminished capacity to absorb enough calcium to develop and maintain strong bones is a common issue in all these disorders. Between 30 and 60 per cent of persons with inflammatory bowel syndrome may also have reduced bone density, according to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.

Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes typically develops in childhood as the body is gaining bone mass, and some patients also have celiac disease. Falls and associated fractures can be exacerbated by diabetes, which commonly comes with eyesight issues and nerve loss. Poor vision, nerve damage, and inactivity can cause falls in Type 2 diabetes, which typically develops later in life. Bone quality may also be negatively impacted by metabolic changes brought on by high blood sugar levels, despite the fact that Type 2 diabetes typically has higher bone density than Type 1 diabetes.

Family History

Hip fracture risk in offspring is increased by a family history of the condition.

