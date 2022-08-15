Are Vegetarian Women More Prone To Hip Fractures? Research Reveals

A new study reveals that vegetarian women have more fractures in various body parts.

Nowadays, most people worldwide, including famous celebs, are adopting vegetarianism, but it can also have its disadvantages. For example, new research has revealed that vegetarian women are more prone to hip fractures. According to this research of more than 26,000 middle-aged women in Britain, vegetarian women have a 33% higher chance of hip fracture than women who regularly eat non-veg. Although scientists also emphasize why vegetarians are more prone to hip fractures, more research is still needed to know the exact reasons.

The University of Leeds research, published in the BMC Medicine journal, looked at the risk of hip fractures among those who ate meat occasionally, ate only fish instead of meat, and were vegetarians compared to regular meat eaters. In this research, about 822 hip fracture cases were seen in 26318 women over 20 years, more than 3% of the population. Vegetarians were the only diet group with a higher risk of hip fractures after adding factors such as smoking and age. In addition, this research compares the risk of hip fracture in vegetarians and meat eaters where hospital records have confirmed hip fractures.

A Vegetarian Diet: Unhealthy Or Healthy

James Webster, a doctoral researcher in the School of Food Science and Nutrition, adds, 'Vegetarian diet can also be different for two people, and it can also be healthy or unhealthy, just like non-veg diet is other. However, it's a matter of concern that vegetarian diets often lack nutrients associated with bone and muscle health. This is because the protein, calcium, and other micronutrients required for this are more in meat and different types of non-veg products than in plants.

TRENDING NOW

James Webster says, 'A low intake of these nutrients can reduce bone mineral density and muscle mass, making you more vulnerable to the risk of hip fracture. Further research is needed to understand better the factors that increase this risk in vegetarians, so we can help people choose healthier diets.

Growing Popularity Of Vegetarian Diet

A vegetarian diet has gained much popularity in the last few years. According to a survey for the year 2021, the share of the population consuming a vegetarian diet in Britain is about 5 to 7 per cent. It is considered a healthy diet option nowadays.

The research team found that the BMI of vegetarians was slightly lower than that of regular meat eaters. Prior research has suggested a relationship between a lower BMI and a higher risk of hip fracture. A low BMI can indicate that people are underweight, which means poor bone and muscle health and a higher risk of hip fractures.

Dr Darren Greenwood, a biostatistician at the School of Medicine in Leeds and another research co-author, said: "This research is just one part of the broader picture of diet and healthy bones and muscles in ageing."

RECOMMENDED STORIES