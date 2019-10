Lung cancer is not limited to smokers and could happen to anyone and at any given time. According to the American Cancer Society, 20 per cent of all lung cancer deaths occur in people who’ve never smoked or used tobacco. It is true that smoking is the biggest risk of developing lung cancer, but you should not ignore its symptoms just because you don’t smoke. Lung cancer can develop in non-smokers through exposure to radon gas, carcinogens like asbestos, or secondhand smoke.

Symptoms don’t show up until the cancer is at an advanced stage, by which time it becomes difficult to treat. This is one of the reasons why lung cancer is so deadly. But this does not mean that it can‘t be treated. It is important that you catch the symptoms as soon as they appear. Cough is, of course, the first sign of lung cancer. According to a study published in the journal Thorax, 65 per cent of all lung cancers first show up as cough. Cough can be a very convincing sign of lung cancer, as it is often accompanied by blood or rust-coloured phlegm. But this is not the only sign of lung cancer. Here are some of the surprising signs of lung cancer.

Wheezing

Wheezing is high pitched sound that you sometimes make while breathing. This sound is made by the air as it passes through a blockage in the airway. Wheezing can be a sign of cancer, as cancerous growth can cause blockage in the airway.

Chest pain

Lung cancer that is invading your chest wall can cause pain. Chest has nerve fibre endings and cancerous growths cab cause pain as you take a deep breathe, cough or laugh.

Hoarseness of voice

Horseness refers to a raspy, hoarse or weak voice that happens if the tumour is pressing on the larynx (house of the vocal chords). If the tumour starts to press on the laryngeal nerve (nerve between trachea and oesophagus) which is connected to the larynx, it can cause temporary paralysis of the vocal chords.

Shortness of breathe

A tumour can make it hard for your lungs to suspend air through the body, which can cause shortness of breathe. Tumour in lymphatics and venous structures of the lungs would cause accumulation of fluids in the lungs, which could also cause shortness of breathe.This accumulation of fluid in lungs is called pleural effusion.