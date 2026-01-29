Add The Health Site as a
Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: 8 Warning Signs Beside A Lump Women Over 30 Should Know

Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico: The 33-year-old shared the devastating news by stating, "Today I share life-changing news: I have breast cancer."

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe |Published : January 29, 2026 5:30 PM IST

Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico Jaylene Alvarez has been diagnosed with breast cancer at 33. The beauty queen took to social media to share a lengthy post titled "I Was Given a Diagnosis, Not a Destiny" on Wednesday, January 21, alongside a trio of photos of herself in a pink off-shoulder dress.

Sharing the devastating news, Alvarez began by stating, "Today I share life-changing news: I have breast cancer." The 33-year-old further details how her experience living with breast cancer has "awakened" her and led to spiritual growth. She wrote, "This experience has awakened me. It has made me grow spiritually, look at life with different eyes and understand that every second is a gift."

"Today I live with more intention, with more love, and with more purpose. I want to serve more, love better and be a better citizen of the world we share," Alvarez continued. "If there's anything I wish you take away from this news, it's reflection: let's not wait for a shakeup to live fully or seek God. Let's say what we feel, hug more and serve without expecting anything in return."

She concluded her post by stating her intention to move forward with hope, courage and guided by her faith. In her words, "I move forward with hope, with courage, and with God as my guide Thank you, God, for giving me more than I deserve. Thanks to this experience... I'm on the mend."

Eight Warning Signs Women Over 30 Should Know

Breast cancer is a medical condition that occurs when abnormal breast cells grow out of control and form tumours. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2022, about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, including 670000 deaths across the globe. The global health organisation warns that women of all ages after puberty are higher risk of breast cancer and probality increases in later life. Healthcare professionals note that many people do not experience any breast cancer symptoms at the early stage. However, as the disease progresses, people diagnosed with the life-threatening condition show the following symptoms:

  1. Breast cancer can cause inflammation in skin cells, leading to texture changes
  2. A person living with breast cancer can also experience discharge from the nipple (thick fluid that looks clear to milky, yellow, green or bloody
  3. Skin dimpling is a classic sign of breast cancer. This symptom appears when cancer cells cause a buildup of lymph fluid in the breast, resulting in swelling as well as dimpling or pitted skin
  4. Breast cancer can also cause lymph nodes in the armpit that feel like a small, firm, swollen lump and are tender to the touch
  5. A person living with breast cancer can also experience breast nipple pain
  6. Breast cancer can also cause the breast or the area of the breast to swell
  7. Many people who are diagnosed with breast cancer typically do not have the same size of breast because of the abnormal growth of tissue cells
  8. Breast cancer can also cause cell changes behind the nipple, called nipple retraction and inversion

