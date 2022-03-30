'Forever War', What It's Like To Live With Bipolar Disorder; Symptoms And Stages To Know

Ever imagined what it feels like for a person to live an entire life suffering from Bipolar disorder? It is not just a disease, it is continuous torture, trauma, and never-ending war. To understand this condition it is important to know what makes a person a bipolar patient. In simple words, a patient with bipolar disorder is prone to experience both episodes in extreme form - severe depression, and episodes of mania. This comprises symptoms such as overwhelming joy, excitement or happiness, huge energy, a reduced need for sleep, and reduced inhibitions. However, it varies from patient to patient. No two people have exactly the same experience. Today, on World's Bipolar Day, let's dig in more to understand what raises a person's risk of developing this severe disorder and what are symptoms can make a person understand this condition.
Unusual Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar disorder, which is also known as manic-depressive illness, includes alternating periods of intense mania (high energy and activity) and severe depression (low energy and mood). The person suffering from this disorder will have two phases of life - one where the patient will face extreme loss of energy and the other phase will make the person extra energetic. Here are some of the stages and symptoms of bipolar disorder that you should know.
Manic Periods
This stage lasts for days to weeks and some of the symptoms which are associated with this stage are: