'Forever War', What It's Like To Live With Bipolar Disorder; Symptoms And Stages To Know

'Forever War', What It's Like To Live With Bipolar Disorder; Symptoms And Stages of This Condition

Bipolar disorder, which is also known as manic-depressive illness, includes alternating periods of intense mania (high energy and activity) and severe depression (low energy and mood).

Ever imagined what it feels like for a person to live an entire life suffering from Bipolar disorder? It is not just a disease, it is continuous torture, trauma, and never-ending war. To understand this condition it is important to know what makes a person a bipolar patient. In simple words, a patient with bipolar disorder is prone to experience both episodes in extreme form - severe depression, and episodes of mania. This comprises symptoms such as overwhelming joy, excitement or happiness, huge energy, a reduced need for sleep, and reduced inhibitions. However, it varies from patient to patient. No two people have exactly the same experience. Today, on World's Bipolar Day, let's dig in more to understand what raises a person's risk of developing this severe disorder and what are symptoms can make a person understand this condition.

Unusual Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

Manic Periods

This stage lasts for days to weeks and some of the symptoms which are associated with this stage are:

Not being able to sit still, always finding an intense urge to remain super active. Abnormally fast speech that becomes very difficult for another person to interrupt. Lack of sleep or Insomnia. Elated moods. A strong sense of oneness with the world. Racing thoughts Unusual talkativeness

Depressed Periods

This is the phase where the person suffering from bipolar disorder, experiences extreme loss of energy, which often last weeks to months. Some of the symptoms which are associated with this phase are:

Extreme fatigue. Always feel like sleeping. Low moods. Suicidal thoughts and poor behaviour. Not talking to anyone, secluding oneself from the world.

How Does a Person Get Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a hereditary disease which often runs in the families. However, genes are not the only factors of this condition, some of the other causes of bipolar disorder are:

Extreme stress. Physical or mental trauma. Sexual or physical abuse. Substance abuse. Death of a family member.

Not only these are the risk factors for one to develop bipolar disorder, these are also symptoms triggering factors for bipolar patients, especially for people who may already be at high genetic risk.

