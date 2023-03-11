'Forever Chemicals’ In Plastic Containers Can Get Into Food, May Cause Cancers, Immunotoxicity

While fluorinated plastic containers are not meant for food storage, they are often being used for food packaging.

These hazardous chemicals can migrate from the plastic containers into food. Read on to know what are 'forever chemicals' and how they can harm your health.

Many consumer products have been found to contain PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as "forever chemicals." The latest one added to the list of such products containing these toxic compounds are fluorinated high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic containers, which are commonly used for storage of household cleaners, pesticides, personal care products and even food packaging.

In a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Notre Dame, fluorinated plastic containers have been tested positive for "forever chemicals." Additionally, the study demonstrated that PFAS can migrate from the fluorinated containers into food. The study results were published in Environmental Science and Technology Letters.

Health risks associated with PFAS or forever chemicals

Exposure to these chemicals have been linked to certain cancers (prostate, kidney and testicular), low birth weight, immunotoxicity and thyroid disease, among other health issues.

Graham Peaslee, professor of physics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Notre Dame, said that they found significant concentrations of PFAS in fluorinated HDPE plastic containers.

While these types of containers are not meant for food storage, they are being used for food packaging. And the worst part is that a consumer would not know whether a container is fluorinated or not.

When pesticides stored in such containers are used on agricultural crops, the forever chemicals will find a way to get into human food sources.

Peaslee also noted that PFAS are non-biodegradable. These chemicals can contaminate air, land and water, and get into our biological systems, and cause significant health problems.

What are your chances of exposure to forever chemicals?

Generally, PFAS is used with stain- or water-resistant products. Some HDPE plastic containers are treated with fluorine compounds to create a thin layer of a fluoropolymer that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water, and also improve container performance for longer periods.

The researchers measured PFAS concentrations in olive oil, ketchup and mayonnaise that were stored in the fluorinated containers for seven days at various temperatures. They found significant amount of the toxic chemicals in the different food samples, which when ingested could pose health risks.

Other products that contain PFAS, include cosmetics, firefighting gear, school uniforms and fast food wrappers.

Research suggests that exposure to high levels of PFAS may lead to increased cholesterol levels, cause changes in liver enzymes, raise risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, decrease infant birth weights, lower vaccine response in children, and increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer.