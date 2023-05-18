Foreigner Who Lost Her Life In India Saves 6 Others With Her Organs: Why Organ Donation Matters?

A person doesn’t necessarily have to be deceased to donate certain organs.

An organ transplant can both lengthen and improve the quality of a person's life. A single deceased donor can save up to eight lives.

In a recent event, a foreigner, who was visiting India as a tourist, tragically lost her life due to a brain haemorrhage. The deceased tourist, however, saved the lives of six others through her organs. Reportedly, upon her demise, her organs were donated to six individuals facing critical health challenges. Amid their grief, the family of the foreign tourist came forward with the decision to donate her organs to individuals in urgent need of a transplant.

Among the parts donated were her liver, kidneys, heart valves, cornea and skin.

In most cases, a person shall die if they fail to get an organ transplant. An organ transplant can both lengthen and improve the quality of a person's life. A single deceased donor can save up to eight lives. Hence, organ donation can change lives. Many people die in the country waiting for an organ.

Statistics

An estimated 5 lakh Indians die each year waiting for organ transplants. A report by NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization) suggests that only 1500 of the 30,000 patients requiring liver transplants annually benefit from this life-saving procedure. Similarly, the discrepancy is considerably worse for heart and lung transplants. The deceased organ donation rate in India at less than 1 per cent per million population, is a major handicap and translates to less than one person per million opting to donate their organs.

Myths around organ donation

A person doesn't necessarily have to be deceased to donate certain organs. Though organ transplant is a tedious process involving many steps when it comes to establishing compatibility. However, organ donation is free and can help you save lives. Living donors can donate a kidney, a lung, a liver, a portion of the pancreas, or intestines if they are in good health. Deceased donors can donate nearly all vital organs. They can also donate body tissues, skin and heart valves.

Some floating myths around organ donation are that doctors could work harder on the damaged organs, existing religious beliefs, and one has to pay for the donation.

