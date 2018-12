Plantar warts, also known as verrucas and are warts that tend to grow on the feet. They are not harmful but can be frustrating and can snatch away your peace. Those suffering from unpleasant plantar warts will not feel confident outdoors, especially on beaches or in pools because they don’t want anyone to notice their warts. Hence, you will have to deal with it immediately.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) can result into formation of warts. When exposed to this virus in unhygienic surroundings like swimming pools, the virus will infect your skin and causes outgrowths on the feet, thus, it can be called as plantar warts. Plantar warts are small growths which you may see on the heels or other weight-bearing areas of your feet. That pressure may also lead plantar warts to grow inward below a hard, thick layer of skin (callus).

You will experience Pain or tenderness when walking or standing, a small, fleshy, rough, grainy growth (lesion) on the bottom of your foot and hard, thickened skin (callus) over a well-defined spot on the skin, and so on. You should seek your doctor’s help if the lesion is bleeding, painful or changes in appearance, you have diabetes or poor sensation in your feet and you aren’t sure whether the lesion is a wart. You will suffer from plantar warts due to your weak immune system or if you have suffered from it before. So, here are few natural remedies to manage warts.

You should opt for apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can be helpful in treating warts. It is acidic in nature and can help you to attack warts, thus, that skin will peel away naturally. You can soak that cotton in the apple cider vinegar and place it on the affected area on your feet.

You should opt for tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has an incredible amount of health benefits. It can be a magical solution to help you to tackle your skin problems. The magnificent tea tree oil has antiviral and antiseptic properties, which can help you to say goodbye to plantar warts. You can dilute tea tree oil with water and dip it in the cotton. Now, place that cotton on to the affected area.

You should opt for coconut oil

The curative coconut oil has antibacterial properties and can help you to get rid of your plantar warts. You can heat that coconut oil and apply it on your feet.

You should opt for turmeric

Turmeric is antiseptic in nature and also has healing properties which can soothe your pain and reduce inflammation. You can add some water to the turmeric and apply that paste on your feet. Your plantar warts will surely disappear.