Did you spot blood on your handkerchief after you sneezed? Or is your nose bleeding suddenly? Nose bleeding can rob your peace. Excessive sneezing or rubbing, dry winter air, injury, allergies, respiratory problems like sinusitis, or infections like scarlet fever, malaria, or typhoid can lead to nose bleeding. Do you know that the tiny blood vessels in the nose can swell and rupture and cause a nosebleed? This may be a mere trickle or a continuous stream. It can also take place due to the trauma to the blood vessels in your nose.

There are two types of nosebleeds. Anterior Nosebleed – which occurs due to the rupture of the blood vessels in the front part of your nose which is known as Kesselbach’s plexus and posterior nosebleed – where the blood vessels closer to the throat are ruptured and you may experience the bleeding continuously for some time.

So, you should consult your doctor immediately to get rid of that annoying nose bleeding. Apart from that, you can also these magnificent natural solutions and tackle your nose bleeding. Do try these smart hacks.