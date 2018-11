Imagine you are sleeping in the night and suddenly start experiencing leg cramps. Not so good right? But, don’t worry now we tell you how to bid adieu to them. Charley horse can be called as muscle spasm which is marked by uncomfortable muscle contractions. It occurs in the legs due to which you will find it difficult to walk and do your real-world activities with ease. It can deteriorate your quality of life. If these muscles spasms fail to stop then you are sure to experience severe pain.

If you are suffering from leg cramps you will feel an intense pain, discomfort, your muscles may tighten and you will feel fatigued too. You may experience muscle spasms due to muscle injuries, improper blood flow to your muscles, dehydration, due to not warming up before exercising and so on. But, you will be able to fix it with the help of these natural remedies.