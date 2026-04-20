Foodborne illness on flights: Expert reveals tips to handle food poisoning while flying

What Carrie Ann Inaba, judge of Dancing With The Stars experienced is a wake-up call to all travellers that when flying at 30,000 feet being prepared and knowing how to react can make a big difference in managing medical emergencies.

Typical symptoms of food poisoning are nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever and weakness.

Food poisoning or foodborne illness is a condition that is caused by ingesting contaminated food or beverages. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that millions of individuals are impacted annually with mild discomfort and severe dehydration being the most common symptoms. According to the Mayo Clinic typical symptoms of food poisoning are nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever and weakness which may be exacerbated by constrained conditions such as airplanes.

Reasons why in-flight food poisoning may be even more unpleasant

It is especially difficult to experience food poisoning during a flight as symptoms can be exacerbated by limited space, movement and dehydration caused by cabin pressure. One such incident occurred with TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba, judge of Dancing With The Stars. The news was announced to fans by her in an Instagram post that she was hospitalised after a medical emergency that suddenly occurred in mid-flight.

The 57-year-old star shared her experience with her followers and illuminated how a suspected food poisoning incident resulted in a trip that had become a health issue. Inaba posted on her social media that she started to feel extremely uncomfortable during the flight, feeling nauseous and experiencing stomach pain.

Cabin crew were reported to have helped her out as she became symptomatic which led to medical attention upon landing. Later she was admitted to the hospital to be monitored and treated. The symptoms did not identify the exact cause but as she did not deny that the symptoms showed a potential case of food poisoning, a common and painful disease that can come to us anytime even when travelling by air.

58-year-old Carrie Ann Inaba, judge of Dancing With The Stars.

Tips to deal with food poisoning on an aeroplane

According to Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi these simple but effective tips can help you cope with the symptoms in case you get ill on a flight:

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Ensure to stay hydrated by drinking water regularly. You can also take the help of oral rehydration solutions in case you need help.

Flight attendants are trained for managing medical emergencies so if you notice early warning signs inform your cabin crew promptly. This will prevent worsening your condition and arrange need medical care requirements.

Give rest to your digestive system by temporarily avoiding solid foods. You can stick with clear fluids until the symptoms subside as suggested by experts.

You can also take drugs when needed such as anti-nausea or anti-diarrhoeal drugs.

Try to remain seated and take rest as symptoms of food poisoning can be aggravated by stress and panic.

When to seek immediate medical help

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it is necessary to seek emergency treatment in case of such symptoms as persistent vomiting, high fever, indications of dehydration and bloody diarrhoea. Although food poisoning can be avoided it may take place unintentionally. Experts often advise selecting freshly prepared meals, washing hands and staying hydrated during flights.

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