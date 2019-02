Food allergies can be annoying to deal with ©Shutterstock

Food allergy occurs when a specific immune reaction occurs in the body in response to consuming a particular food. Eggs, cow’s milk, peanuts, wheat, soya and fish cause many of the allergic reactions in children whereas peanuts, walnuts, almonds, fish and shellfish cause most of the allergic reactions in adults.

Nutritionist Karishma Chawla further explains, “The primary treatment for managing food allergies is eliminating the offending foods and reintroduce only if they are tolerated. The severity of the allergy can be checked with tests and keeping the doctor in loop for medications if required. The best strategy would be to review using a rotation diet and to introduce alternative foods along with supplements to ensure optimal nutrition.”

Symptoms of food allergy:

1. Gastrointestinal manifestations:

· Abdominal pain

· Nausea

· Vomiting

2. Skin manifestations:

· Itching

· Flushes

· Hives

· Eczema

· Redness

3. Respiratory manifestations:

· Running nose

· Cough

· Airway obstruction

· Wheezing

· Asthma

· Rhinitis

4. Neurological manifestations:

· Headache

· Irritability

· Restlessness

Food allergies demand different treatments. They include:

1. Change your diet

2. Allergy test if required

3. Avoid all the allergens

4. Nutrition plan avoiding the such foods and giving alternative foods

5. Work on your immunity with good nutrition

6. Reintroduce one new food every 2-4 days

7. Keep a food diary

8. Review

9. Drop the offending foods if allergy persists

10. Keep a list of tolerable and intolerable foods

11. Educate yourself on label reading to avoid foods allergic to

12. Provide a nutrition plan with alternative foods and supplements to ensure optimal nutrition

Symptoms:

Milk allergy: Hives, Wheezing, Abdominal pain, Loose stool, Runny nose

Eggs: Hives, Nasal congestion, Nausea and vomiting, Asthma

Peanuts: Runny nose, Hives, Diarrhea, Wheezing

Soy: Skin redness, Eczema, Hives, Wheezing, Abdominal pain

Fish: (shellfish): Hives, Swelling of lips, Wheezing, Abdominal pain, nausea, lightheadedness

Wheat: Headache, nasal congestion, diarrhea, cramps, hives

Make sure you consult your doctor and nutritionist before you make any changes to your diet plan. Also, you must ensure that you know what exactly is giving you food allergy.