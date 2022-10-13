Food Allergy Or Food Intolerance? Know Their Symptoms And Differences

Some symptoms of food allergy and food intolerance might be the same but the cause and severity might differ. Know the difference!

To determine whether you are allergic to what you just ate, the first step is to understand the difference between food allergy and food intolerance. Food intolerance means that your body does not tolerate a certain food. In situations like lactose intolerance, a person is not able to tolerate the lactose sugar found in dairy foods. Eating it may cause major discomfort, diarrhea, and bloating. But, unlike an allergy, it is not life-threatening.

Allergies, on the other hand, cause your body to react to a protein via an immune response. So, unlike intolerance like lactose intolerance, having a true cow's milk protein allergy can trigger more life-threatening reactions. To truly determine whether you are allergic to a certain food, a doctor will have to perform tests to give you a proper diagnosis. But, experiencing some outcomes may be a sign that you should pay your doctor a visit for further investigation. If you are curious to understand which signs to look out for that may indicate you are allergic to what you just ate, read on to learn five that you should have on your radar.

6 Allergic Reactions You Should Be Aware Of

Hives

Do you develop itchy welts on your skin after consuming some particular food item? This would mean that you are allergic to the particular food. Hives or skin welts look like bug bites or raised pink bumps. These can last for few minutes to a couple of hours after you ate something. This kind of allergy is not dangerous but you should consult a doctor if you do not know the best method of treatment for this kind of an allergy.

Tight Throat And Trouble While Swallowing

If your throat begins to swell and you are having a hard time swallowing, you may be allergic to a food that you ate. Inflammation of the esophagus can occur due to exposure, which can make it hard to swallow.

Wheezing

When a protein is labeled as foreign by the body and an allergic reaction is triggered, histamine is released. This compound can lead to constriction in the airways, causing a person to wheeze.

Vomiting

Vomiting is a very common sign of food allergy. However, it can be an indication of food poisoning, food intolerance and also food allergy. Whatever might be the cause, it is important that people identify it with the help of a doctor.

Swollen Tongue

Swelling of the tongue can seem frightening but it is not as dangerous or life threatening and it is also easily treatable. This symptoms can make it difficult for people to speak clearly or even swallow. The reaction will subside easily indeed but the experience might seem concerning and might require a trip to the hospital. It is best not to treat this condition by yourself.

Anaphylactic Attack

If a person is exposed to an allergen, he or she might also have a severe reaction called anaphylaxis. This reaction is potentially life-threatening as well. The most common symptoms of an anaphylactic attack are trouble breathing, trouble swallowing and an abnormally fast heart rate. In case of very serious scenarios some people might also have the tendency to loose consciousness. The best course of action for an anaphylactic patient who is aware of his or her condition is to use an EpiPen to treat the symptoms. In case a person is experiencing such symptoms for the first time, the best course of action is to immediately take him or her to the hospital as the symptoms could be fatal.