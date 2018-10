Today, people suffer from heart diseases at a younger age. The common risk factors are smoking stress and bad lifestyle, besides family history and hypertension,” says Dr Hasmukh Ravat, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & HOD-Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund. He briefs you about the causes and heart-friendly tips.

The causes: Apart from poor eating habits, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise are the triggers for heart diseases. Consumption of a diet rich in fat and high calories combined with smoking, alcohol and mental stress, has compounded the problem further.

Opt for these heart-healthy habits:

Go for regular checkups: If you wish to keep heart diseases at bay then you should see to it that you go for a checkup to rule out any possibilities of a heart attack.

Be physically active: Give up your sedentary lifestyle now and adopt a healthy lifestyle which will help you to keep heart diseases at bay.

Cut down on smoking and alcohol to stay fit and fine.

Destroy your stress: Yes, you can try yoga, meditation and so on.

Maintain a healthy weight and stay in top shape. Obesity can also invite many heart conditions so see to it that you cut down those excess kilos which you have piled up.

Check your blood pressure regularly. High blood pressure can cause serious problems.

Bid adieu to junk, spicy, oily and fatty foods.

Awareness regarding avoidable risk factors, especially smoking and unhealthy lifestyle should be created in the younger age groups. See to it that you follow a healthy lifestyle and keep your heart in top shape. Stay healthy and hearty!