Menopause is a condition where your ovaries stop producing eggs. It leads to a hormonal disruption along with various other symptoms which can last for a long time. This condition usually occurs at the age of 40 to 50. However, due to lifestyle changes, depression, autoimmune disease, bone problem, epilepsy and chromosome defects, women may experience early menopause. Early menopause can lead to various health ailments. Here, we share with you some tips that can help you prevent early menopause.