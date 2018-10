Are you finding it difficult to sleep due to that excruciating pain in the back of your gums? Can’t concentrate on your work? Congratulations! You might be suffering from wisdom tooth pain. The last pair of molars that an individual gets as known as wisdom teeth. They mostly appear in the late teens or early twenties of an individual’s life that is between 17 to 25 years. Yes, you have heard it right! The teeth eruption causes pain in a lot of individuals. You may suffer from pain due to the crooked wisdom tooth and also because if your tooth doesn’t fit into your mouth properly.

You should look for these warning signs of wisdom tooth trouble- you may get a fever, your gums will start aching, behind your molars, your gums can get inflamed, swollen and can also become red, you will find it difficult to swallow or eat properly. But, don’t worry, apart from your doctor’s advice you can also try these natural remedies.