Are you bound to your desk? Do you sit for long hours at work? Have you given up on your exercise routine? Then, you are doing it all wrong! Your sedentary life will take a toll on your well-being. It can invite obesity, double your risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and many more fatal ailments. So break it right away and opt for a healthy and a well-balanced lifestyle. You can adopt these amazing tricks to stay active, fit and fine!

You can take stairs: Ditch your elevator right now! If you want to stay energetic, battle the bulge and burn those excess calories then say Hi to stairs! Take the stairs whenever it is possible for you. You can even swear by climbing stairs to cut those excess kilos instead of joining a gym.

Ditch your elevator right now! If you want to stay energetic, battle the bulge and burn those excess calories then say Hi to stairs! Take the stairs whenever it is possible for you. You can even swear by climbing stairs to cut those excess kilos instead of joining a gym. You should walk as much as you can: According to a study, brisk walking can eliminate your risk of heart diseases. Another study observed that brisk walking can reverse the harm which is caused to peripheral arteries (in the legs) because of prolonged sitting. So just get up and walk or going for a walk with your pet isn’t a bad idea. Also, opt for a walk with your best buddies can also do the trick.

According to a study, brisk walking can eliminate your risk of heart diseases. Another study observed that brisk walking can reverse the harm which is caused to peripheral arteries (in the legs) because of prolonged sitting. So just get up and walk or going for a walk with your pet isn’t a bad idea. Also, opt for a walk with your best buddies can also do the trick. You should park your car away from your destination: Are you lazy and always use your car to even go for a short distance? Then, watch it, you will tend to pile up those annoying kilos which can rob your peace. In order to stay healthy, you should avoid parking your car near your destination. Park it a little away from the place where you have to go so that you will end up walking which can help you to improve your overall well-being, stamina, flexibility and will help you to stay stress-free and active.