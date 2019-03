Eczema is a skin condition which leads to red and itchy skin. Although this condition is common in children, but its prevalence is not limited to a specific age group. A cure for this condition is yet to be identified, but there are various treatments and self-care tips that can reduce itching and also protects you from new outbreaks. You may experience symptoms such as dry skin, itching and small bumps which can vary from individual to individual. There are a few home remedies to treat this condition such as avoiding caffeine, eating healthy, consuming more fruits, removing dairy products from your plate, etc.