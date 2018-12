Are you falling sick constantly? This can indicate that you have a weak immune system. So, it is essential to boost your immunity not only during those chilly days but also throughout the year. Your body’s natural defence system can be termed as the immune system which can fight bacteria and viruses which can invite health problems. Hence, it is essential to enhance your immunity.

Moreover, the holiday season has its pros and cons, though travelling can be fun and exciting but, it can turn into nightmare, if you fall sick and this can ruin your holidays. Since, you may suffer from many health ailments like colds, flu and so on. Hence, we tell you how you can survive the holiday season and stay fit and fine.

Keep germs at bay

While travelling by train, bus or a plane, make sure that you protect yourself from those germs. There are high chances of you contracting an infection or an allergy since you are unaware of what people who are travelling with you may be are suffering from. Hence, you will have to be cautious. So, you will have to take certain measures to stay healthy. You can use a scarf or a handkerchief to cover your mouth in order to stop the bacteria and viruses from entering into your respiratory system. Not doing so, can lead to respiratory problems like cough, allergies, wheezing and so on. You should use a hand sanitizer after you visit the loo, touch things and so on, in the public place or in the train or plane.

Maintain good hand hygiene

You may end up touching places which are unclean or filled with dirt , owing to which your hand may carry microbes or respiratory virus which get transferred into your body through your mouth. To ensure that you keep germs at bay, follow good hand hygiene which can help you to stay in top shape. To wash your hands thoroughly, you should wet your hands with water, then rub your palms together and apply soap between your fingernails. This can prevent those germs from entering your body.

Follow good eating habits

“While travelling during, eat fruits like pear, guava, berries and so on which can help strengthen your immunity. You can also carry roasted nuts, home-made snacks like chivda, til ladoo, snacks made from ragi and figs which are dense in essential nutrients. They can also help you to stay full for a longer time. Cut down on spicy, oily, junk and processed foods which can cause stomach problems, acidity and bloating. Try to eat local food which contains local ingredients. Avoid eating pizza, pasta, fried patty, meat and fries. While eating out in the restaurant, you can have lentils and brown rice instead of eating a heavy meal. You may also opt for a basic vegetable salad and make sure that the vegetables which are used are fresh. Avoid seasoning, dressings and adding mayonnaise to your salad which is loaded with calories and can cause weight gain. Also, refrain from incorporating cheese and butter in your diet. Stay well hydrated and sip on green tea, coconut water, fresh lime with salt and buttermilk,” says Manjari Chandra, Senior Consultant, Nutrition, Max Healthcare.

Sleep well

We understand that you are excited to go on a vacation and hence, you avoid getting that sound sleep. But doing so can be a strict no-no. Sleeping can help you to stay energized throughout the day otherwise you will end up feeling fatigued.

Stay physically active

You should make sure that you exercise for at least half-an-hour every day. Staying fit is the need of the hour and it can help you to keep many health problems like high blood pressure, obesity and so on, away. You will be able to boost your immunity if you exercise regularly.