Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores can be described as small, painful lesions which develop in your mouth or also at the base of your gums. You will not be able to eat, drink and talk comfortably. They aren’t contagious and may go away within one to two weeks. But, if you get a canker sore which is large or extremely painful, or which may last for a long time without healing then you must consult your doctor immediately.

According to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications, the research team discovered 97 common genetic variations across the genome which predispose people to mouth ulcers. According to lead study investigator Tom Dudding, a doctoral candidate at the University of Bristol, added, currently, there are only few satisfactory drug treatments for mouth ulcers as current medication options are nonspecific and can also cause side-effects. The research is also looking into drug discovery endeavours which may be helpful in treating these painful sores. So, this study revealed that several of the genes associated with mouth ulcers are in pathways which are already targeted by drugs that are used to treat other diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. There is the potential that drugs might treat mouth ulcers. Furthermore, we also brief you about some natural solutions for it.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil may help in reducing the discomfort which results owing to mouth ulcers. Anti-inflammatory compounds present in it can help you do so. What you must do is that just dab a cotton ball in coconut oil and then apply it on your ulcers.

Apple cider vinegar

Even though the pungent taste and the acidic nature of apple cider vinegar may not please you. But, it can be a good option to help you get rid of those painful sores. So, just mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with some water and swish your mouth with it.

Honey

It is jam-packed with antibacterial properties and can be very effective. Not only this, but it may also provide moisture and prevent it from becoming dry. So, apply some raw honey on your ulcers. This can help you speed up your healing process.

Up your intake of vitamin B, zinc, and iron

If you get mouth sores once too often, then just assist the underlying cause of them. Various studies have suggested that people who frequently get canker sores may experience nutritional deficiencies in vitamin B, zinc, folic acid, or iron. So, get yourself evaluated if you are running low on these nutrients. Furthermore, opt for foods rich in zinc like legumes, dairy, whole grains and seeds. To get your daily dose of vitamin B to have dark green leafy vegetables, eggs and fruits. For iron eat beans, lentils and tofu to name a few.

Rinse your mouth with salt water

Salt water is loaded with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties which can help you treat canker sores Just mix a teaspoon of salt in a cup of water and swish.