Oral thrush can be termed as a fungal infection due to Candida albicans. A yeast fungus can be called as candida and is present in small amounts in your mouth. Hence, this fungus can multiply rapidly and lead to infection. This infection is accompanied by a white layer in the mouth which covers the entire mouth and throat.

You may experience oral thrush if you are wearing dentures, smoke, are suffering from diabetes and even certain medications can lead to oral thrush. You may exhibit symptoms like dry and chapped corners of your mouth, you may find it difficult to swallow or speak along with the formation of a white layer on your entire mouth. But, you will be able to deal with oral thrush if you follow these smart hacks.