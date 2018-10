A sudden feeling of warmth, which are usually most intense over the face, neck and chest, are known as hot flashes. Your skin might appear red and you may also sweat. Also, if you lose too much body heat, you might feel chilled after that. Women may experience hot flashes due to menopause (it is the time when their periods become irregular and stop after that).

You may exhibit symptoms like rapid heartbeat, palpitations, perspiration, a sudden feeling of warmth and cold during a hot flash. Hormonal changes in the reason behind it. Here are few home remedies to deal with hot flashes.