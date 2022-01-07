Flurona Death: 87-Year-Old Unvaccinated Man With Co-Morbidity Dies In Peru; Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Flurona: 87-Year-Old Unvaccinated Man With Co-Morbidity Dies In Peru

Flurona is a term coined to describe the health condition in which an individual gets infected with Covid-19 and the flu at the same time.

At a time when the threat of Omicron - the highly mutated version of COVID-19 is so high that countries across the globe are considering re-imposing lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread, cases associated with Flurona are emerging from some parts of the world. On Friday, Peru reported the country's first fatal case of "flurona", involving an 87-year-old patient with comorbidities who were not vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to the local media reports, the deceased was one of three cases of flurona detected in northern Peru's Amazonas region. So, what exactly is this 'Flurona'? Is Flurona a new strain of COVID-19? Who are at risk of catching this virus? let's understand more about this new term.

What Is Flurona?

Flurona is neither a new COVID-19 variant nor is it a new disease or any kind of medical term. Flurona first came into the light when two pregnant women in Israel tested positive for both coronavirus and flu at the same time. The word flurona is relatively new and rising in popularity, but cases of flu and coronavirus co-infections are not. And to put all this in a simpler form flurona is not a distinct disease but refers to when a person has been infected with both viruses (which is flu and coronavirus).

Cases of Flurona have been detected in countries including the United States, Israel, Brazil, the Philippines, and Hungary. There were several cases that were reported in 2020 and 2021 when a patient was diagnosed with both influenza and coronavirus. Experts then had stated that co-infection is possible and the transmissibility rate is also higher among these patients.

According to the experts, flurona can lead to a serious failure of the immune system when a person gets infected by both the viruses -- Influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. However, so far studies have also shown that taking the flu jab and both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can help a person fight this condition.

Symptoms of Flurona - The Co-Infection

Both flu/influenza and coronavirus are airborne diseases that target the respiratory organs of an individual, such as the respiratory tract, nasal, bronchial, and especially the lungs. So, when a person gets infected by both the viruses, he/she may experience symptoms like:

Fever Persistent cough Runny nose Sore throat Chronic headache Extreme fatigue Nose congestion Chest congestion Difficulty in breathing

(With inputs from Agencies)

