You may have noticed that anytime you visit a doctor a blood pressure reading is a must. This is because your blood pressure reading can say a lot about the state of your health. But what many people do not know is that this reading may change many times during the day. Most of the time you may not even feel the difference because there may be no outward signs and symptoms because the fluctuations are very brief. But sometimes these may go really high or too low and you will feel the effects. So it is important to know