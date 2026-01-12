Flu Symptoms 2026: Immunity Boosting Tips To Combat Sore Throat, Cough And Runny Nose

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Flu Symptoms 2026: Influenza or flu is a highly contagious infection that affects your respiratory system, including your nose, throat and lungs. Flu can be spread from person to person through respiratory droplets or by touching contaminated surfaces. Sometimes influenza can also result in life-threatening complications in children and older adults, who have a weakened immune system. One of the many reasons why cases of flu increase during the cold months, especially during the period from December to February, is because of the sudden shift in temperature, increased social gatherings due to holidays, etc.
There are four types of influenza, i.e., Influenza A with subtypes called H1N1 and H3N2, Influenza B, Influenza C and Influenza D. According to reports, cases of H3N2 have been in surge but to determine the exact flu it is essential to take RT-PCR testing. "Seasonal influenza, or flu, is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. The two main types of influenza viruses types A and B are the viruses that typically spread in people (human influenza viruses) and cause annual flu outbreaks," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains.
"Each year, influenza causes millions of illnesses worldwide and, in the United States, results in thousands of hospitalizations and deaths. Influenza is especially dangerous for people 65 years and older, young children and people with certain health conditions, such as heart disease or asthma." Dr. Vikas Mittal, Director, Pulmonologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, says that Influenza A and Influenza B are the most common seasonal flu. However, among all types of flu, Influenza A is considered the deadliest due to higher complications and mortality risk.
A person who contracts the flu may experience different kinds of symptoms as the infection progresses. Initially, they may notice symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle pain, weakness, dry cough, sore throat and stuffy nose. Gradually, symptoms of fever and muscle aches are being replaced with hoarse, sore throat, cough and chest pain. You must visit or consult with a doctor when you start experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, pressure in the chest, sudden dizziness, confusion, persistent vomiting, and ear or sinus infection.
As the cold weather continues to persist, follow these eight lifestyle tips to prevent flu during the winter season:
Following these basic lifestyle tips can protect you from the ongoing flu outbreak in India. Additionally, these tips can boost your immune system.
