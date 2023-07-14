Floods in North India: How To Avoid Getting Sick After A Flood

Rains wreak havoc in north India, leading to waterlogging in many areas. Follow these expert tips to avoid accidental injuries and getting sick during and after floods.

Heavy rains have caused havoc across northern India. In Delhi, the Yamuna level rose beyond the danger mark on Thursday, reaching 208.6m. It surpassed the previous record set in 1978, when the Yamuna water level had risen to an all-time record high of 207.49m, resulting in devastating floods. There are chances of a further rise in the water level, as Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted rain and thunderstorm till July 20 across northern India. Due to heavy rains and floods, daily life has come to a standstill in several parts of northern India. Residents living in low-lying areas are being evacuated and many roads are blocked due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, doctors have raised concern about the accidental injuries and health issues that can be caused by floodwater. Now, the question is, how to avoid getting sick or injured after a flood?

Tips to stay safe and healthy during and after floods

Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, has shared a few health tips that will help common people to stay safe and healthy during the monsoon season.

Since the roads are clogged with water and we don't know where the potholes are open, until it's absolutely necessary don't go out. In case one has to go out, even if it's not raining, wear a raincoat to protect yourself from getting drenched. In case you get drenched in water clogging, immediately take a bath in clean water with antiseptic solution dissolved in it. This will help to remove any bacteria that might have stuck to your skin. Even if there is a small cut on any part of your body, cover it properly before going out. The clogged water is contaminated with bacteria, underground animal urine, this will increase the chances of infection. Follow the advisory of Dengue and Malaria. If you have any symptoms like fever, vomiting, shivering, or headache, immediately consult a doctor. Drinking water should be filtered or water must be boiled and used. When the water stagnation is over, the damp walls and household furniture will be house of bacteria and viruses. Avoid eating out or anything that might be a source of contamination. Home food is the best food. In case of online delivery, anything entering the house and going into the kitchen must be washed before use. Do not eat uncooked things like chutney, sauces, etc. Avoid non-veg at least during flood and eat fully cooked food. Aged people, newborn babies and people with any disease or on regular medicine should take proper care. Be in touch with your doctor and report any unexplained fever, headache , backache, vomiting, itching on skin, red patch on skin or headache.

