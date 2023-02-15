Five Technologies For Effective Blood Management Systems In India

Absence of efficient blood management systems leads to shortage of blood supply.

New technologies are helping to improve the quality of blood management systems and reducing wastage, which leads to shortage of blood supply.

The availability of blood is critical for the management of several diseases. Blood-related components are used daily in clinical and research environments to address the needs of patients suffering from various health conditions. However, when it comes to availability, there is a massive gap in the demand and supply of blood in India.

As per a study, India needs around 26.2 million units of whole blood to address the need for red cells and other blood components. The gap between the demand and supply of blood is estimated to be around 13 million units. Many parts of the country also need more efficient blood banks. A study conducted by AIIMS found that in-house 24x7 functional blood banks were available in only 50 per cent of district hospitals. Moreover, most district hospitals did not have a dedicated blood bank in the emergency department.

While several volunteer organisations, medical institutions and even Government bodies have been encouraging blood donation across the country, the shortage of blood supply is further exacerbated due to wastage in the absence of efficient blood management systems. However, new technologies are helping to address this challenge significantly. We look at five technologies that make blood management systems in India more efficient.

TRENDING NOW

1. Medical-Grade Cold Chain Solutions

Blood and its various components must be stored & transported at the intended temperatures to maintain the quality of samples and avoid wastage. Their biochemical composition and chemical integrity must be preserved at the right temperature. This is where new-age medical-grade refrigeration solutions play a huge role. Blood Bank Refrigerators, Plasma Storage Freezers and Ultra-Low Freezers are being used as specialised equipment for storage of blood and blood components at low temperatures ranging from 2 C to 6 C, -41 C to -20 C and -86 C to -20 C respectively. These devices are linked to cutting-edge software that helps in efficient monitoring, including the acquisition, recording and visualisation of temperature data.

2. Contact Shock Freezers for Plasma

Blood banks and transfusion centres use Contact Shock Freezers for fast plasma freezing. These freezers ensure that plasma is frozen to a core temperature of -30 C or below in the shortest possible time. Shock freezers are specially designed for instant freezing. Quickly freezing blood plasma is essential for preventing the loss of Factor VIII, a crucial protein involved in blood clotting.

3. Solar Powered Blood Bank Refrigerators

Solar-powered blood bank refrigerators provide sustainable and reliable blood storage solutions, especially in remote areas where the power supply is inconsistent. These refrigerators are powered directly by solar energy. They are designed to minimise cold air loss during door-opening instances. Moreover, they are equipped with audio-visual alarm systems, remote temperature monitoring and strong insulation for maintaining the required temperature in the event of minimal or no sunlight. This reduces reliance on grid-connected electricity and efficiently supports the optimum temperatures.

You may like to read

4. RFID Technology

Blood banks and blood management systems use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) devices to manage blood sampling data and trace blood bags through bar-coded tags. The RFID technology uses radio waves to identify a tagged object passively. This helps in reducing human errors and avoiding mishaps like wrong blood transfusions. Last year, RFID technology was introduced in two major hospitals in Tamil Nadu on a pilot project basis. There are plans to expand the facility to other hospitals in the country.

5. Automated Blood Management Systems

Comprehensive automated blood management systems powered by the latest web technologies, data analytics, Machine Learning (ML), cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) devices are being increasingly used by blood collection and transfusion centres. These technologies help in the automated screening of blood samples, storage, testing, and cross-matching of donors and recipients, thus reducing the human efforts required for these routine processes.

Way ahead

Setting efficient blood management systems is critical for ensuring the well-being of people in India. New technologies are helping to improve the quality of blood management systems and reducing wastage, thereby increasing the availability of blood for patients in all parts of the country.

There has also been a change in the regulatory landscape in health and pharma. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has made registration of Class B devices for Blood management mandatory from October 1, 2022. Regulatory support and raising awareness about blood safety are expected to reduce blood shortage and wastage in India, which will be a welcome move.

The article is contributed by Jesal Doshi, Deputy CEO, B Medical Systems.

RECOMMENDED STORIES