Five Reasons Why You Need To Keep A Track Of Your Menstrual Cycles

According to experts, there are no side effects of delaying or suppressing the menstrual cycle. Here is what happens when you take such a pill. There is a change in the flow of the reproductive hormones in the body. This change delays the periods also.

While most people think the normal cycle length is 28 days -- and anything less or more may be alarming -- it is not the case.

Menstrual cycles, which vary from person-to-person, can occur between 21-35 days and last for five days approximately. They are indicative of the overall health of a person, since they tell a lot about how the body is functioning and its stress levels. As such, it is important to keep a track of the cycles, not only when you are planning to conceive, but even otherwise.

According to Dr Amina Khalid, an obstetrician-gynecologist, menstrual cycle tracking can help you in five different ways. On Instagram, she shared a post wherein she listed the reasons as follows:

1. It can help you to understand your body and menstrual cycles better

According to the doctor, while most people think that the normal cycle length is 28 days -- and anything less or more may be alarming -- it is not the case. The cycle length varies between individuals and a cycle that is between 21-35 days is considered to be normal. It is also important to know what 'normal' is for you as a person, so that you know when to seek professional help.

2. It can help you conceive or prevent a pregnancy

Depending on what you choose, it is important to track your cycles so as to know your fertile days -- when you are ovulating -- if you are planning a baby. Similarly, if you do not wish to get pregnant, you can avoid sexual intercourse on these days, Dr Amina explained in the post.

3. Get prepared for hormonal changes and periods

It is no secret that premenstrual symptoms occur, and for many people, it could mean headaches, breast tenderness, bloating, diarrhoea, etc. Knowing your dates can help you mentally prepare yourself for what's to come.

4. Know when something is wrong with your body

According to the doctor, in case your cycles are irregular, you will know it is not normal and will visit a professional to assess the cause. It will help with proper evaluation and treatment, and also give you an idea about a pattern of inconsistencies.

5. Plan your important days, work events

Dealing with premenstrual symptoms can affect your productivity. In case you have important work days planned, or have an event to attend, you can always reschedule them to a later date when you are more productive and in a better state of mind.