Fitness To Nutrition To Mindfulness: Changing Trends In Indian Wellness

Mental Health Expert shares everything about the new trends in Indian wellness.

Wellness, as a concept, is not new, but it somehow became insanely popular throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With an increased emphasis on practical health and wellness products and a healthy lifestyle by consumers, India has acquired a taste for healthfulness in recent years. To a great extent, a new trend emerges due to the ever-changing demands and expectations of consumers willing to invest in different products and services, eventually benefiting them: Mental Health Expert Praveshh Gaur and Founder of Srauta Wellness shares everything about the changing trends in Indian wellness.

New Trends In Indian Wellness

A new trend is an additional constituent of a business that contributes to its growth. The entire wellness business could be considered a tree whose leaves represent the trends, and the roots represent the business's unique selling point (USP). Whether a trend is permanent or temporary, it needs to be employed appropriately to help wellness brands enhance their offerings. Further, this trend has seen immense growth with central government schemes like the AYUSH mission.

Nutritious And Balanced Diet

The rising popularity of this trend has forced many food and beverage (F&B) franchise owners to include nutrition in their menus that are nutritious and healthy at the same time. Adopting a nutritious and balanced diet is fundamental to a healthy lifestyle, reducing the chances of various physiological disorders.

A Surge In Demand For Staying Fit Through Gyms And Yoga Classes

In recent years, one can't ignore the evolution of fitness centres, gyms, and yoga classes or studios in India. Once among the niche segments, they are now the most popular and demanding places for burning calories and helping people get in good shape. The proverb, 'Old is Gold, ' suits this situation perfectly.

In addition, the health and wellness sector is expected to receive more investments and opportunities as we advance, owing to the government's Make in India initiative. This trend has also boosted the number of start-ups and businesses focusing on the wellness sector.

You may like to read