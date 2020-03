Knee pain is a common complaint affecting people of all ages. Knee pain can be caused by various reasons. Identifying the cause of knee pain can help a person seek treatment and relieve symptoms. Depending on the causes, knee pain can last for days, weeks, months and even years.

A chronic knee pain can result from an injury, depletion of cartilage in the joint, or osteoarthritis. The pain and discomfort can scare people away from doing any exercise or active physical activity. This can worsen the condition as a complete lack of activity or movement can be bad for the joint. In the long run it can compromise a person’s mobility. Experts say keeping the joint active can reduce chronic knee pain and even provide some relief. This advice is applicable even when you have chronic pain in the knee from arthritis.

How you can exercise with knee pain

When you stop moving because of fear of pain, you will become weaker, and your pain will increase. Exercising in a proper way can protect the knee and keep it in a better health state. Here are tips on how to stay active with knee pain:

Talk to your doctor before you begin any exercise. Your health care provider may tell you what’s appropriate for your condition.

You may try a range of low-knee-impact exercises like walking, swimming, cycling or elliptical.

Activities like yoga and tai chi may help improve your flexibility and balance. You may also try cardio and strength training. But avoid yo-yo exercising.

If you experience swelling or pain after exercise. Stop doing it and immediately see your doctor to identify the cause.

Take help from a physical therapist or trainer to adjust your regimen.

The key is to choose activities that are right based on the condition of the joint and a person’s abilities to keep moving. But this doesn’t mean you should ignore the pain altogether. A mild muscle soreness after a workout is normal, but if you feel a sharp pain during or immediately after an exercise, it can signal injury. A good way to reduce pain or discomfort after a workout is do stretching before and after exercising.