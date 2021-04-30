Omega-3 fatty acids are an essential fat that are known to be good for heart health. But our body cannot make Omega-3 fatty acids on its own they are present in foods and dietary supplements. Fatty fish like salmon mackerel herring sardines lake trout and tuna are especially high in omega-3 fatty acids and the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends people to eat fish at least twice a week. While foods are your best bet to get the omega-3s you need fish oil supplements are commonly prescribed for patients with elevated plasma triglycerides to reduce risk of cardiovascular disease. Low