First signs of heart attack: Early warning symptoms you should never ignore

Chest discomfort, unusual fatigue, nausea, jaw pain and shortness of breath can be early signs of a heart attack. Recognising symptoms early may save lives.

Written By: Dr Samir Kubba | Published : May 15, 2026 5:08 PM IST

Heart attack. (Image: AI Generated)

Heart attack is one of the major causes of death around the world but if the early warning symptoms are able to be spotted on time then many lives can be saved. Did you know that your body can begin to show signs days, hours or even weeks in advance to a significant cardiac event? Quick detection of the initial symptoms of a heart attack and prompt medical intervention can help minimize complications and increase the odds of survival to a great extent.

Red flags of a heart attack

It is important to note that chest discomfort is one of the most frequent and earliest symptoms of a heart attack. Some people describe it as pressure, tightness, squeeze, heaviness or pain in the middle or left side of the chest. This discomfort can last for a brief moment to a few minutes in a repetitive pattern. In some cases some individuals experience very strong pain in their chest while some people may only have moderate pain that is not noticeable.

Another critical warning symptom is when pain radiates into other parts of the body. The discomfort can spread to the left arms, shoulders, neck, jaw, back or upper abdomen. In some instances individuals may misdiagnose this pain as a muscle strain or acidity postponing emergency care.

Sometimes shortness of breath occurs prior to or during a heart attack. Someone might begin experiencing shortness of breath while hiking in the woods, climbing steps or simply while resting. This symptom can be present or absent with chest pain and should not be overlooked especially if you have a risk factor for heart disease or are older.

Beyond chest pain and breathlessness

One of the other early signs which is usually overlooked particularly among women is unusual fatigue. If a person feels very tired after resting with no physical activity yet is tired for several days or is weak regularly for several days then it could be a sign of heart strain. Additionally other symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting prior to a cardiac event in some people.

There are also other symptoms such as cold sweats, nausea and indigestion associated with heart attacks. Some people may experience sudden sweating without any activity or heat. Others may experience nausea, vomiting or be mistaken for stomach issues. Silent heart attacks may also happen in which the symptoms are slight and not identified.

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Who is at greater risk of a heart attack?

Some individuals have a higher risk of having a heart attack than others such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, smoking, chronic stress and a family history of heart disease. The risk is also raised due to a lack of physical activity and poor eating habits. It's important to seek immediate medical help if you experience a heart attack rather than hoping they will go away.

Treatment at an early stage can restore blood flow to the heart and prevent permanent damage to the heart muscles. Ensure eating a proper diet, exercising regularly, keeping blood pressure and cholesterol in check, avoiding smoking, reducing alcohol consumption and managing stress to reduce the risk of a heart attack. Routine physical exams may also uncover cardiovascular issues before they pose a life-threatening danger.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.