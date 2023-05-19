First Drug Approved For Hot Flashes: Know What Causes Them?

Hot flashes are commonly experienced by women heading towards menopause or those who might have already

As per experts, the drug will be the first to target hot flashes, hence, there could be some unforeseen challenges ahead.

You might be in a comfortable environment and suddenly you feel a feeling of intense heat passing through your body which is essentially not due to any external trigger. This is understood as a hot flash. As per experts, it is some disruption in the thermoregulation of the body which can be hormone-driven. It is usually experienced as a sudden feeling of warmth sometimes accompanied by sweating and blushing of the face, neck and chest.

Hot flashes are a common symptom of the menopause transition. However, it is also experienced with some other health conditions like thyroid problems, diabetes and some problems associated with ovarian function.

What causes hot flashes?

Hot flashes are commonly experienced by women heading towards menopause or those who might have already. As per reports, changing estrogen levels in the blood can sometimes disrupt the thermoregulation of the body. As a result of which there are sudden moments of temperature rise a person might experience. This is often followed by a sudden cooling sensation. Hence, sometimes contradictory sensations can make people confused or feel dizzy. Researchers are unsure why this happens.

Conditions affecting the thyroid gland such as hyperthyroidism and hyperthyroidism can also cause changes in the body temperature. People living with diabetes can also experience intense heat on their bodies for brief periods. This could be due to imbalances in sugar levels that can affect the blood vessels over time, disrupting thermoregulation.

Cancer survivors who might be undergoing chemotherapy or cancer-related treatments involving hormone therapy or radiation therapy might also experience hot flashes as a result of these treatments.

FDA approves a new drug for hot flashes

As per studies, around 80 per cent of women in menopause might experience vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes. Reportedly, federal regulators have approved a new drug to specifically treat this symptom. The medication can be administered orally. As per experts, the drug will be the first to target hot flashes, hence, there could be some unforeseen challenges ahead. The drug has come under the brand name Veozah.

As per reports, a possible risk factor associated with the drug could be a liver injury, so women taking up the drug have been advised to go for tests to check for any prior liver damage.

While many women can overcome the discomfort associated with hot flashes without any medication, some can experience more than 10 hot flashes a day that can disrupt the quality of their lives.

